Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 2:35PM MST until April 13 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45

mph.

* WHERE…Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet and Upper Gila

River Valley.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.