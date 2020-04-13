Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 2:35PM MST until April 13 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 2:35PM MST until April 13 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* WHAT…West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet and Upper Gila
River Valley.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.