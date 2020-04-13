Sierra Vista man arrested for shooting gun inside home with multiple people inside

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. - A man was taken into custody Monday afternoon in reference to a report of an individual firing a gun inside a house.

According to Sierra Vista Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Ocotillo Drive at around 12:30 p.m. in reference to a report of an intoxicated person shooting at least three rounds in the home with three other people inside.

After speaking with 57-year-old David Edwards over the phone in connection to the report, SVPD was able to negotiate Edwards to come outside the home unarmed. He was then arrested for three counts of unlawful discharge of a weapon; four counts each of domestic violence, disorderly conduct, and domestic violence endangerment; and one count each of disorderly conduct and endangerment.

Edwards was booked into Cochise County Jail.