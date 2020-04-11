Flood Advisory issued April 11 at 6:25PM MST until April 11 at 7:30PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flood Advisory issued April 11 at 6:25PM MST until April 11 at 7:30PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
At 622 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
that up to one inch of rain had fallen as a result of heavy rain
that fell this afternoon. This will cause minor flooding in the
advisory area.
This includes AZ Route 79 between mile markers 140 and 146.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding
of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.