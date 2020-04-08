Mexico loses nearly 350,000 jobs due to COVID-19 impact

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's Labor Department says the country has lost 346,748 jobs since mid-March due to the economic impact of coronavirus and distancing measures imposed to fights its spread.

The biggest job losses occurred in the heavily tourism-dependent Caribbean coastal state of Quintana Roo, which lost almost 64,000 jobs. The state is home to resorts like Cancun and Playa del Carmen.

The department said Wednesday the biggest job losses during the period from March 13 to April 6 came at firms with 50 workers or more, rather than the smaller businesses that dominate Mexico's economic landscape. It said there was no legal basis for firing or laying off workers because of a public health emergency.