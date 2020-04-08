Cochise County reporting 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. - The confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 11, according to an update released by Cochise County Health Department Wednesday afternoon.

Back on March 23, health officials confirmed the first case of the COVID-19 virus Cochise County. As more tests were completed in the county, that total rose to 11 as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.

So far, the county has completed 360 tests alone. However, no deaths have been reported in connection to COVID-19 in Cochise County at this time.

In Pima County, there have been 16 deaths due to COVID-19 and 464 total cases.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, there are 2,726 COVID-19 cases in Arizona, with 80 deaths reported in connection to the virus.

For the latest information about COVID-19 in Cochise County, visit covid-cochisehealth.hub.arcgis.com/