Passport services temporarily moved to Superior Court Building

Pima County is temporarily moving passport services to the Superior Courthouse over COVID-19 concerns.

Pima County Superior Courthouse is located at 110 W. Congress Street.

Individuals should expect significant delays in the processing and receipt of the passport, according to the U.S. Department of State.

The government has restricted most passport services to customers with a “qualified life or death emergency” who need a passport for immediate travel outside of the U.S.

Passport applications are accepted between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. only.

The Clerk’s office prefers an appointment be made in advance and asks the public to review the details on their website, at www.agave.cosc.pima.gov to ensure they have the proper documentation and fee payments available upon arrival.

Further, they request that individuals who are ill do not visit the courthouse.

For more information, email COC_CivilWeb@coc.pima.gov or call 520-724-3210, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:45 p.m.