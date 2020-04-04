Major Disaster Declaration for Arizona approved by President Trump

TUCSON - Governor Doug Ducey announced on Saturday that President Trump approved his request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for the state.

The declaration is in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and makes available any additional federal assets and resources to aid Arizona's Covid-19 response efforts.

Governor Ducey requested the disaster declaration on April 1st.

“I’m grateful to President Trump for approving Arizona’s request and for the Administration’s continued partnership,” said Governor Ducey. “These resources will bolster our efforts to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and help us bounce back afterward stronger than ever. This continued collaboration will be crucial as we utilize all tools to combat this virus.”

The declartion will provide grants to reduce the risk of loss of life or property during future emergencies, make available legal assistance to low-income Arizonans, expand food assistance, supplement the efforts of tribal health care workers, expand mental health care and provide other services to low-income households impacted by Covid-19 and more.