TPD asking public to help locate missing vulnerable adult last seen near downtown neighborhood

TUCSON - The Tucson Police Department is asking the community to help locate 80-year-old Barrington Russell who was last seen in a downtown-area neighborhood Friday morning.

TPD reported that Russell was last seen at approximately 10 a.m. near W. Congress/S. Linda Ave on Friday.

Russell was wearing a green/orange striped shirt and black slacks.

If you see him, please call 911.

Details on this story are limited at this time.

