Holy Week services to be live-streamed

TUCSON - There will be no Holy Week services in Catholic churches this year to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Online liturgies will be live-streamed on Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger's Facebook page.

Here's the schedule:

  • Passion “Palm” Sunday, April 5, at 10 a.m.
  • Holy Thursday, April 9, Mass of the Lord’s Supper, at 7 p.m.
  • Good Friday Liturgy, April 10, at 3 p.m.
  • There will be no service on Holy Saturday.
  • Easter Sunday, April 12, 9 a.m., English
  • Bilingual Easter Sunday Mass: 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Gilbert Malu, Rector of St. Augustine Cathedral, presiding.

Parishioners also are encouraged to check with their local church to determine what on-line services will be available to them from their proper parish during Holy Week.

