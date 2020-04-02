Holy Week services to be live-streamed

Holy Week services to be live-streamedUpdated
TUCSON - There will be no Holy Week services in Catholic churches this year to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Online liturgies will be live-streamed on Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger's Facebook page.
Here's the schedule:
- Passion “Palm” Sunday, April 5, at 10 a.m.
- Holy Thursday, April 9, Mass of the Lord’s Supper, at 7 p.m.
- Good Friday Liturgy, April 10, at 3 p.m.
- There will be no service on Holy Saturday.
- Easter Sunday, April 12, 9 a.m., English
- Bilingual Easter Sunday Mass: 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Gilbert Malu, Rector of St. Augustine Cathedral, presiding.
Parishioners also are encouraged to check with their local church to determine what on-line services will be available to them from their proper parish during Holy Week.