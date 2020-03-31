Pima County reduces workforce, offerings to accommodate to AZ’s ‘Stay-At-Home’ order

TUCSON - Pima County implemented new measures to reduce its workforce on Tuesday in response to Gov. Doug Ducey's recent "Stay-At-Home" executive order.

According to the county, non-essential employees - as defined by the governor - were asked to stay home on leave. Those employees who will continue working during this time are asked to figure measures to work from home during this time.

"The spread of COVID-19 through Pima County is growing and is beginning to tax our healthcare system. This decision by Gov. Doug Ducey is necessary and will help slow the spread of this virus in Pima County and Arizona. We must protect our community and healthcare system to keep it from becoming overwhelmed," County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia said. "Please, for your health and safety, and the health of your family and our community – stay home.”

The county said with many works adjusting their schedules to accommodate the executive order, many County facilities and programs have been closed, limited or canceled at this time.

These are some of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make in my more than four decades with Pima County,” said County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry. “But they are necessary. I and every member of the Board of Supervisors understand that these actions will cause financial hardships for some employees if this order lasts more than a few weeks. We are doing everything we can to assist our workers through this difficult time.”

