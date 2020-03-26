Isolated showers today and then much cooler tomorrow!

TUCSON - Spotty showers are in the forecast today, otherwise breezy and mostly cloudy! Highs will be cooler in 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

Today: Spotty showers, breezy and mostly cloudy (20%). High: 70°

Spotty showers, breezy and mostly cloudy (20%). High: 70° Tonight: Isolated showers, otherwise mostly cloudy (10%). Low: 44°

Isolated showers, otherwise mostly cloudy (10%). Low: 44° Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and much cooler (10%). High: 62°

Showers will be pretty spotty and light with valley locations seeing trace amounts up to 0.10" of rain. Very light snow accumulation possible for the highest peaks. It will also be windy today with gusts around 15 to 20 MPH as a cold front passes through the area.

We will all feel the cooler temperatures that follow this storm system with highs in the 50s and 60s tomorrow and lows in the 20s and 30s early Saturday morning!

The good news is that temperatures will rebound quickly for the weekend with highs in the low 70s Saturday and then upper 70s Sunday! We could push high into the upper 80s by midweek next week!

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!