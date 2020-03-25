Arizona receives more than $5.3M to help fund meals for elderly during COVID-19 crisis

TUCSON - The Department of Health and Human Services awarded Arizona more than $5.3 million Wednesday to help fund meals for older adults.

According to Gov. Doug Ducey, this funding was part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which was signed by President Donald Trump last week. In total, the state will receive $5,356,670 to fund senior meal programs.

The governor said these dollars will be used to support meal delivery programs and programs serving senior centers in the state.

“These dollars will help Arizona keep our seniors safe and healthy at a critical time,” said Ducey. “I’m grateful to members of both parties who supported this legislation and to the Department of Health and Human Services for making these resources available.”

To view what services and support is offered across the state, visit azgovernor.us.