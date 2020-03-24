Police investigate Midtown fatal shooting

Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday evening in Midtown Tucson.

Officers were dispatched to a carwash in the 3001 E. Ft. Lowell Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. after multiple reports of a shooting were called into 911.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male in the parking lot with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

Tucson Fire Department responded to render aid; however, the victim was pronounced deceased on scene shortly after their arrival.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Jesse Dominguez.



Detectives say that Dominguez drove to the carwash that night and parked in the parking lot. Surveillance footage shows a white passenger vehicle pull into the lot and park next to Dominguez.

Moments later, Dominguez exited his vehicle and walked to the passenger side of the white vehicle. After a brief discussion, the passenger pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds at Dominguez.

Police say Dominguez was also armed and returned gunfire as the car sped away.

The suspect vehicle was eventually located but was unoccupied.

At this time there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, where you can remain anonymous.