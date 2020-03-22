Salvation Army increases efforts in response to coronavirus pandemic

TUCSON— The Salvation Army is increasing efforts in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization says they are looking for non-perishable food and emergency relief supplies.

All food and supplies collected will be delivered by Salvation Army officers and staff to anyone over the age of 65 that needs assistance shopping.

Collection of food and supplies:

For the Downtown and West side Tucson: The Salvation Army Hospitality House,

1002 N Main, 795-9671, 7 am to 7 pm, 7 days per week

For Eastside and Central Tucson: Salvation Army All Nations Corps Community Center, 1001 N Richey, 795-4504, 9:30 am to 5pm, Monday – Friday,

For the North side: Salvation Army Amphi Corps Community Center, 218 E Prince,

888-1299, 9:30 am to 5pm, Monday - Friday

For Green Valley: Salvation Army Green Valley Service Center, 555 N La Canada Drive, Suite 101A, Green Valley, 520-625-3888, 9:30 am to 5pm, Monday - Friday



