Salvation Army increases efforts in response to coronavirus pandemic
TUCSON— The Salvation Army is increasing efforts in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization says they are looking for non-perishable food and emergency relief supplies.
All food and supplies collected will be delivered by Salvation Army officers and staff to anyone over the age of 65 that needs assistance shopping.
Collection of food and supplies:
For the Downtown and West side Tucson: The Salvation Army
Hospitality House,
1002 N Main, 795-9671, 7 am to 7 pm, 7 days per week
For Eastside and Central Tucson: Salvation Army All Nations Corps Community Center, 1001 N Richey, 795-4504, 9:30 am to 5pm, Monday – Friday,
For the North side: Salvation Army Amphi Corps Community
Center, 218 E Prince,
888-1299, 9:30 am to 5pm, Monday - Friday
For Green Valley: Salvation Army Green Valley Service
Center, 555 N La Canada Drive, Suite 101A, Green Valley, 520-625-3888, 9:30 am
to 5pm, Monday - Friday