 Skip to Content

South side church suffers from fire; then robbed

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
10:39 pm Arizona Wildcats, Local News, News, Sports, Top Stories, Uncategorized, Video

TUCSON - The Living World Assembly of God Church on South 12th Avenue is still trying to recover after a fire on Friday burned down its Sunday school rooms.

Pastor Gene Chewning said, "My office has been vandalized, trashed and had things stolen from it twice since this fire."

Pastor Gene Chewning pulls out a flag that miraculously survived the church fire.

"I told (parishioners) to pray for whoever set the fire. I don't know if it was a homeless (person) or an accident or what or arson. Everyone is just stunned right now."

TFD officials tell News 4 Tucson that the fire investigation remains an "open case". As of right now, the cause of the fire is still "undetermined".

News 4 Tucson's Paul Cicala reports from the scene of the fire on South 12th Avenue.

Pastor Gene Chewning added, "If you're christian pray for us."

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last 3 years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film