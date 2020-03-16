South side church suffers from fire; then robbed

TUCSON - The Living World Assembly of God Church on South 12th Avenue is still trying to recover after a fire on Friday burned down its Sunday school rooms.

Pastor Gene Chewning said, "My office has been vandalized, trashed and had things stolen from it twice since this fire."

Pastor Gene Chewning pulls out a flag that miraculously survived the church fire.

"I told (parishioners) to pray for whoever set the fire. I don't know if it was a homeless (person) or an accident or what or arson. Everyone is just stunned right now."

TFD officials tell News 4 Tucson that the fire investigation remains an "open case". As of right now, the cause of the fire is still "undetermined".

News 4 Tucson's Paul Cicala reports from the scene of the fire on South 12th Avenue.

Pastor Gene Chewning added, "If you're christian pray for us."