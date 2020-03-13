Special Weather Statement issued March 13 at 12:29AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1228 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Camp Creek to Goldfield Ranch. Movement

was northeast at 35 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Scottsdale, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills, Sugarloaf Mountain,

Sycamore Creek, Ballantine Trailhead, Round Valley, Sunflower, Cave

Creek, Carefree, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Usery Mountain

Park, Canyon Lake, Goldfield Ranch, Four Peaks, Desert Mountain, Camp

Creek, Punkin Center and McDowell Mountain Park.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 195 and 199.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 188 and 229.

AZ Route 188 between mile markers 253 and 263.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.