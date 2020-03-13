Special Weather Statement issued March 13 at 11:37AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1136 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southwest of South Mountain Park, or 12 miles south of Laveen,

moving northeast at 25 mph.

Pea size hail will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Laveen, Arizona Mills Mall,

Gilbert City Hall, South Phoenix, Arizona State Fairgrounds, Chandler

City Hall, South Mountain Park, Downtown Phoenix, Arizona State

University, Sky Harbor Airport, Chandler Fashion Center Mall,

Guadalupe, Firebird Lake and Komatke.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 143 and 166.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 201.

AZ Route 51 near mile marker 1.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.