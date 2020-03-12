Tucson Symphony Orchestra cancels March performances amid COVID-19 outbreak

TUCSON - Tucson Symphony Orchestra announced Thursday has canceled all its performances in March as a precaution to the recent COVID-19.

According to the orchestra, the group decided to cancel their events after Tucson Mayor Regina Romero released a statement Wednesday saying events that expect more than 50 people in attendance should be postponed.

"it is with deep regret that we inform you that in compliance with Mayor Romero’s recommendation, all performances of Tucson Symphony Orchestra from March 13, 2020, through March 31, 2020, will be suspended," said in the statement. "Our audience and donors are our livelihood and the primary source of joy for our musicians. We value our community immensely and thank it for its continued support."

The shows that have been canceled include performances titled “Barber Violin Concerto” on March 13 and 15, “American Soundtrack” on March 21 and 22, the showing of a documentary film about the Young Composers Project on March 24, and “BRAVO! An Admission-Free Concert” on March 27.

While patrons who purchased tickets may opt to receive a gift certificate for the value of the ticket of the canceled show, TSO asked those individuals to donate the cost of their tickets back to support the orchestra during this time.

For more information, visit tucsonsymphony.org.