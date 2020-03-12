Special Weather Statement issued March 12 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 200 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles southwest of South Mountain Park, or 12 miles south of Laveen,

moving north at 10 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

South Mountain Park and Komatke.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.