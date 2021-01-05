Automation Specialists

A SMARTER WAY TO SECURE YOUR HOME

Interested in better protection for your family? Embrace a wide-ranging home security solution that gives you peace of mind at home. 1 in 20 Tucson residents are the victim of a property crime, don’t become a statistic, upgrade your home security today.

SURVEILLANCE

ENJOY UNMATCHED PEACE OF MIND WITH SUPERIOR SURVEILLANCE

High-performance cameras offer unrivalled resolution and video analytics

Seamlessly pull up live footage from anywhere in the world

Exceptional control allows you to easily find and share footage

ALARM SYSTEMS

COMPREHENSIVE ALARM SOLUTIONS NOTIFY YOU INSTANTLY OF ANY THREATS

Receive real-time alerts if a door is left open or an alarm goes off

Enhance your security by integrating lighting control, surveillance and audio

Monitor your properties from a touchpad or mobile app

REMOTE ACCESS

EXTEND THE REACH OF YOUR SECURITY WITH REMOTE ACCESS

Monitor your Tucson, AZ, properties from anywhere using a mobile app

Arm your system, view surveillance and lock doors remotely

Carefree travel with immediate alerts in case of an emergency

AUTOMATED DOOR LOCKS

SOPHISTICATED DOOR LOCKS OFFER ADDED SECURITY AND EFFICIENCY

Replaces traditional keys with mobile apps or access codes

Let household staff in remotely or through unique codes

Easily review entries with constantly updated security logs

FIRE/LIFE SAFETY

PROACTIVE SAFETY MEASURES PROTECT YOUR FAMILY

Actively monitor for heat, smoke and carbon monoxide

Lessen any potential damage by automatically shutting off your HVAC

Automated control of lights and locks expedite evacuation

ENVIRONMENTAL DETECTION

AVOID DEVASTATING WATER DAMAGE WITH EARLY DETECTION

Integrate water, temperature and humidity detectors

Outfit high-risk areas including sinks, hot tubs and washing machines

Prevent damage to property with automated water shut-off valve