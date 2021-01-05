Automation Specialists

Automation SpecialistsUpdated
Sponsored Content*
A SMARTER WAY TO SECURE YOUR HOME
Interested in better protection for your family? Embrace a wide-ranging home security solution that gives you peace of mind at home. 1 in 20 Tucson residents are the victim of a property crime, don’t become a statistic, upgrade your home security today.
SURVEILLANCE
- ENJOY UNMATCHED PEACE OF MIND WITH SUPERIOR SURVEILLANCE
- High-performance cameras offer unrivalled resolution and video analytics
- Seamlessly pull up live footage from anywhere in the world
- Exceptional control allows you to easily find and share footage
ALARM SYSTEMS
- COMPREHENSIVE ALARM SOLUTIONS NOTIFY YOU INSTANTLY OF ANY THREATS
- Receive real-time alerts if a door is left open or an alarm goes off
- Enhance your security by integrating lighting control, surveillance and audio
- Monitor your properties from a touchpad or mobile app
REMOTE ACCESS
- EXTEND THE REACH OF YOUR SECURITY WITH REMOTE ACCESS
- Monitor your Tucson, AZ, properties from anywhere using a mobile app
- Arm your system, view surveillance and lock doors remotely
- Carefree travel with immediate alerts in case of an emergency
AUTOMATED DOOR LOCKS
- SOPHISTICATED DOOR LOCKS OFFER ADDED SECURITY AND EFFICIENCY
- Replaces traditional keys with mobile apps or access codes
- Let household staff in remotely or through unique codes
- Easily review entries with constantly updated security logs
FIRE/LIFE SAFETY
- PROACTIVE SAFETY MEASURES PROTECT YOUR FAMILY
- Actively monitor for heat, smoke and carbon monoxide
- Lessen any potential damage by automatically shutting off your HVAC
- Automated control of lights and locks expedite evacuation
ENVIRONMENTAL DETECTION
- AVOID DEVASTATING WATER DAMAGE WITH EARLY DETECTION
- Integrate water, temperature and humidity detectors
- Outfit high-risk areas including sinks, hot tubs and washing machines
- Prevent damage to property with automated water shut-off valve
Store locations
4775 S Butterfield Dr #151
Tucson, AZ 85714
520-299-6838