Klipper Automotive is your local automotive repair shop providing honest, reasonable and stress-free automotive service and repairs with over 100 years of combined experience.

We want to offer our customers a new perspective of the auto repair industry by offering, friendly, honest, competitive pricing and more importantly compassion. You have the right to bring your vehicle to someone you can trust. Whether you need standard vehicle maintenance., diagnostics, bumper to bumper repairs or a second opinion, we are here for you!

We never upsell or oversell. That’s the Klipper Automotive Difference.

Call us today for a complimentary vehicle health check! 520-585-4524

Located on the corner of Thornydale Road and Costco Drive at 6621 N. Thornydale Rd.









