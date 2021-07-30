Olympics champ Suni Lee inspires Asian gymnasts

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CNN) - The success of one Hmong-American olympian is inspiring a whole new generation of gymnasts.

Suni Lee is the first Hmong-American to make the Olympic Team and she added to that honor with a gold medal in the all-around competition Thursday.

Asha Lyboualong, a gymnast in Menasha, Wisconsin looks to the Toyko Olympics for inspiration.

She talks about what that success means to her.

“Being Hmong-American as well, I think it’s really inspiring to know there are people out there," Lyboualong said. "She’s representing the whole world of Hmong people, so I think that’s really cool... it makes me feel like I can get there someday too, and it’s really nice.”

Lyboualong went on to say that Lee’s win is good for the program because it brings more diversity.

She says she plans to continue having fun with the sport and will see where it takes her.