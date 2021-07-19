Olympics, COVID-19: Limitations continue as more athletes test positive

(KVOA) - Delayed by the pandemic for a full year, the opening ceremony for the summer games is set for the end of the week.

Yet, COVID-19 is still very much a part of these Olympics and continues to take its toll on Team USA.



Kara Eaker, an alternate on the US gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19. She and another replacement athlete are now separated from the rest of the team.

At least two other US athletes didn't make the trip.

Tennis phenom Coco Gauff, and NBA Star Bradley Beal both tested positive which put an end to their Olympic dreams.

Despite rigorous testing and strict on-site guidelines, Olympic officials acknowledge that the virus is still an unwelcome participant in these games.

"There is no such thing as zero risks and that we all agree. At the same time, the mingling and crossing of the population is incredibly limited, incredibly limited," an Olympic official said.

Those limitations will include empty seats.

No fans will be allowed inside the venues as the competition begins.