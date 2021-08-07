How to watch the 2020 Tokyo Olympics weekend events, closing ceremony

TUCSON (KVOA) - The U.S. can win its third-straight gold medal in women's water polo. Maddie Musselman led the Americans in scoring with five goals in the team's semifinal match against the ROC.

Hours after a women's marathon champ is crowned, track and field competition continues with a golden session comprised entirely of finals. The women's high jump final will kick off just minutes before American Emily Sisson, who DNF'd out of the U.S. Marathon Trials, runs in the women's 10,000m final alongside countrywomen Alicia Monson and Karissa Schweizer, as well as world No. 1 Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands.

Vashti Cunningham (USA) eyes gold in the women's high jump final against fierce competition including ROC's Mariya Lasitskene and Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh.

The men's javelin 1500m finals will be contested before the women's and men's 4x400m relays close out all track & field competition happening inside the Olympic Stadium.

The U.S. women cruised to the 4x400 relay final with a time of 3:20.86 and first-place finish in their heat, putting them one step closer to capturing Olympic gold for the second-straight Olympics.

The American men are also in good position for a golden repeat after putting up the fastest 4x400 time of either heat.

With the closing ceremony inching closer, the United States is hoping to catch up with China in the gold medal counts on the final days of the international multi-sport event in Tokyo.

The U.S. equestrian team comfortably made the 10-team show jumping final but will need to step it up if they want to finish with a medal. Americans Laura Kraut, Jessica Springsteen and McLain Ward each had one rail down and Ward had one time fault for 13 total penalties. Sweden was the only team with zero faults through its trio of riders. Belgium and Germany were close behind with four time faults each.

Saturday, Aug. 7 (Click the sport to watch live, all times are local)

Water Polo - Gold Medal Game Teams TBD

Begins at 12:30 a.m.

Basketball - Women's Bronze Medal Game Teams TBD

Begins Saturday at 12 a.m.

Water Polo - Women's Gold Medal Game Spain vs. United States

Begins Saturday at 12:30 a.m.

Wrestling - Repechage (Mat A) Women's 50kh, Men's 65kg Begins

Saturday at 2:45 a.m.

Wrestling - Repechage (Mat C) Women's 50kg, Men's 65kg

Begins Saturday at 2:45 a.m.

Wrestling - Repechage, Medal Matches Women's 50kg, Men's 65kg

Begins Saturday at 2:45 a.m.

Baseball - Gold Medal Game Japan vs. United States Begins

Saturday at 3 a.m.

Equestrian - Jumping Team Final, Team Jumping Begins

Saturday at 3 a.m.

Track and Field - T&F Session 19 M/W 4x400m & HJ Finals

Begins Saturday at 3 a.m.

Modern Pentathlon - Laser-Run Combined Men's Event

Begins Saturday at 3:30 a.m.

Artistic Swimming - Team - Free Routine (Final)

Begins Saturday at 3:30 a.m.

Track and Field - Women's High Jump Finals

Begins Saturday at 3:35 a.m.

Track and Field - Men's Javelin Final

Begins Saturday at 4 a.m.

Track and Field - Marathon Men's Race

Begins Saturday at 3 p.m.

Volleyball - Women's Bronze Medal Match Teams TBD

Begins Saturday at 5 p.m.

Cycling - Women's Omnium, More 2nd/3rd Rounds, Semifinals, Final

Begins Saturday at 6 p.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics - Group All-Around Final 5 Balls; 3 Hoops; 2 Clubs

Begins Saturday at 7 p.m.

Basketball - Women's Gold Medal Game Teams TBD

Begins Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball - Women's Gold Medal Match Teams TBD

Begins Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

Boxing - Four Weight Classes Gold Medal Bouts

Begins Saturday at 10 p.m.

Sunday:

Tokyo 2020 Closing Ceremony

Begins at 4 a.m.

