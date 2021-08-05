How to watch the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Thursday events

TUCSON (NBC/KVOA) - The U.S. women's soccer team exited the gold medal conversation with a 1-0 loss to Canada in the semifinal, but will have to put that behind them and move on to the bronze medal match against Sam Kerr and Australia. The two teams played to an uneventful 0-0 draw during the group stage, but with an Olympic medal at stake, this matchup should prove to be more lively.

In the day's second track session, the U.S. will look for its 20th gold medal in the men's 400m, and 23-year-old Michael Norman could be the one to bring it home. This is Norman's first Olympics, but he already has U.S. Trials winner and 2019 Diamond League champion on his resume. He'll face tough competition in the form of current world No. 1 Steven Gardiner of Bahrain.

Over in the field, Team USA's Katie Nageotte is a contender in the women's pole vault final. Sandi Morris, the 2016 silver medalist, was injured during the qualifying round (after breaking her pole on an attempt) and missed the final.

After beating the Dominican Republic on Wednesday to avoid elimination, the United States now heads into a semifinal baseball game against South Korea. The winner will play Japan in the gold medal game two days later, while the loser will face the Dominican Republic in the bronze medal game.

Thursday, Aug. 5 (Click the sport to watch live, all times are local)

Track & Field - 20 km Walk Men's Race

Begins at 12:30 a.m.

Karate - Semifinals, Finals W Kata; W 55kg & M 67kg Kumite

Begins at 1 a.m.

Soccer - Women's Bronze Medal Match Australia vs. United States

Begins at 1 a.m.

Sport Climbing - Men's Combined Final

Begins at 1:30 a.m.

Wrestling - Semifinals, Medal MatchesWomen's 57kg, Men's 57kg/8

Begins at 2:15 a.m.

Water Polo - Women's 5th-8th Class. 2 Teams TBD

Begins at 2:20 a.m.

Track & Field - T&F Session 15 W Pole Vault & M 400m Final

Begins at 2:45 a.m.

Baseball - Knockout Stage, Game 8 Teams TBD

Begins at 3 a.m.

Field Hockey - Men's Gold Medal Game (Teams TBD)

Begins at 3 a.m.

Track & Field - Decathlon Javelin groups A&B

Begins at 3:15 a.m.

Track & Field - Women's Pole Vault Final

Begins at 3:20 a.m.

Table Tennis - Women's Team Gold Medal Match-Ups TBD

Begins at 3:30 a.m.

Water Polo - Women's Semifinal 2 Teams TBD

Begins at 3:40 a.m.

Beach Volleyball - Men's/Women's Semis, Match 3

Begins at 5 a.m.

Volleyball - Men's Semifinal 2 Teams TBD

Begins at 5 a.m.

Beach Volleyball - Men's/Women's Semis, Match 4

Begins at 6 a.m.

Track & Field - 50km Walk Men's Race

Begins at 1:30 p.m.

Golf - Pre-Game, Women's Round 3

Begins at 2 p.m.

Golf - Women's Individual Stroke Round 3, Part 1

Begins at 3:30 p.m.

Canoe/Kayak - M/W K-4 500m, more Heats & Quarterfinals

Begins at 5:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball - Women's Bronze Medal Match

Begins at 6 p.m.

Golf - Women's Individual Stroke Round 3, Part 2

Begins at 6 p.m.

Karate - Elimination Rounds Men's Kata & W 61kg Kumite

Begins at 6 p.m.

Field Hockey - Women's Bronze Medal Game (Teams TBD)

Begins at 6:30 p.m.

Table Tennis - Men's Bronze Medal Match-Ups TBD

Begins at 7 p.m.

Wrestling - Repechage, R16, QF (Mat B) Women's 50kg, Men's 65kg/97

Begins at 7 p.m.

Wrestling - Repechage, R16, QF (Mat A) Women's 50kg, Men's 65kg/97kg

Begins at 7 p.m.

Wrestling - Repechage, R16, QF (Mat C) M Free 97kg, W Free 50kg

Begins at 7 p.m.

Beach Volleyball - Women's Gold Medal Match

Begins at 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball - Women's Semifinal 1 Teams TBD

Begins at 9 p.m.

Basketball - Women's Quarterfinals Australia vs United States

Begins at 9:40 p.m.

Boxing - Three Weight Classes Gold Medal Bout, Semifinals

Begins at 10 p.m.

Water Polo - Men's 5th-8th Class. 1 Teams TBD

Begins at 10 p.m.

Modern Pentathlon - Swim, Fencing Bonus, Riding, Women's Events

Begins at 10:30 p.m.

Cycling - Women's Madison Final, More Qualifying, 1st Rounds, Semis

Begins at 11:30 p.m.

Diving - Men's 10m Platform Prelim

Begins at 11 p.m.

Water Polo - Men's Semifinal 1 Teams

TBD Begins at 11:20 p.m.

