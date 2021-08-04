How to watch the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Wednesday events

TUCSON (KVOA) - In the track and field field events, the men's hammer throw final is on deck, and the heptathlon and decathlon get underway.

Skateboarding competition resumes with the women’s park contest and includes 13-year-old (in July) British phenom Sky Brown among the headliners.

Wednesday, Aug. 4 (Click the sport to watch live, all times are local)

Sport Climbing - W Combined Qualification

Begins at 1 a.m.

Wrestling - Semifinals, Medal Matches W 62kg, GR 67kg/87kg

Begins at 2:15 a.m.

Equestrian - Jumping Individual Final Individual Jumping

Begins at 3 a.m.

Artistic Swimming - Duet Free Routine (Final)

Begins at 3:30 a.m.

Table Tennis - M Team Semifinal 2 All Matches

Begins at 3:30 a.m.

Weightlifting - M +109kg Group A

Begins at 3:50 a.m.

Wrestling - W 62kg, Semifinals, Medal Matches

Begins at 6 a.m.

Golf - Pre-Game, Women's Round 2

Begins at 2 p.m.

Golf - W Individual Stroke Round 2, Part 1

Begins 3:30 p.m.

Skateboarding - M Park: Qualifications Heats 1-4

Begins at 5 p.m.

Canoe/Kayak - W C-1 200m, W K-1 500 m, Semifinals

Begins at 5:30 p.m.

Diving - W 10m Platform Semifinal

Begins at 6 p.m.

Golf - W Individual Stroke Round 2, Part 2

Begins at 6 p.m.

Table Tennis - W Team Bronze Medal Match-Ups TBD

Begins at 7 p.m.

Wrestling - Repechage R16, QF (Mat A) W 53kg M 74/125 kg

Begins at 7 p.m.

Wrestling - Repechage, R16, QF (Mat B) W 53kg, M 74/125kg

Begins at 7 p.m.

Wrestling - Reochage, R16, QF (Mat C) W 53kg, M74/125kg

Begins at 7 p.m.

Canoe/Kayak - W C-1 200m, M K-1 200m, Finals

Begins at 7:20 p.m.

Skateboarding - M Park: Final Medal Runs

Begins at 8: 30 p.m.

Wrestling - W 53kg M 74/125kg Repechage, R16, QF

Begins at 9:30 p.m.

Boxing - Three Weight Classes Gold Medal Bout, Semifinals

Begins at 10 p.m.

Diving - W 10m Platform Final

Begins at 11 p.m.

Cycling - W Keirin Final and More, 2nd/3rd, QFs Final and More

Begins at 11: 30 p.m.

Track and Field - T&F Session 13 Finals: M 200m, M 800m, W Steeple, M Hammer; & more

Begins at 2:30 a.m.

Track and Field - Decathlon High Jump Groups A & B

Begins at 2:30 a.m.

Track and Field - Heptathlon Shot Put Groups A & B

Begins at 3:05 a.m.

Track and Field - Men's Hammer Final

Begins at 4:15 a.m.

Track and Field - T&F Session 14 Finals: M Shot Put, M Triple Jump, M 110mH; & more

Begins at 5 p.m.

Track and Field - Women's High Jump Qualifying A&B

Begins at 5:10 p.m.

Track and Field - Heptathlon Long Jump Groups A & B

Begins at 5:40 p.m.

Track and Field - Decathlon Discus Groups A & B

Begins at 5:50 p.m.

Track and Field - Men's Triple Jump Final

Begins at 7 p.m.

Track and Field - Men's Shot Put Final

Begins at 7:05 p.m.

Track and Field - Heptathlon Javelin Groups A & B

Begins at 8:30 p.m.

Track and Field - Decathlon Pole Vault Groups A & B

Begins at 8:45 p.m.

News 4 Tucson is the official broadcast station for the Olympics in Tucson.

The schedule for the duration of the games can be found here at nbcolympics.com.