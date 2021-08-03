How to watch the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tuesday events

TUCSON (NBC/KVOA) - Gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics wraps up with the final set of event finals, including the men's parallel bars, women's balance beam and men's high bar. Simone Biles makes her return to competition in the balance beam final after pulling out of the team competition, individual all-around and three event finals.

Newly crowned individual all-around gold medalist and uneven bars bronze medalist Suni Lee will also compete on beam. The U.S. will also have athletes in both of the men's events — Sam Mikulak on parallel bars and Brody Malone on high bar.

One day after Adeline Gray won wrestling silver in the women's freestyle 76kg, her American countrywoman Tamyra Mensah Stock will wrestle in the women's freestyle 68kg final against Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu. Mensah Stock, 28, is the reigning world champion in her weight class.

Jessica Springsteen, daughter of Bruce Springsteen, makes her Olympic debut as individual show jumping qualifications get underway at the Equestrian Park. Springsteen and Belgian Warmblood stallion Don Juan van de Donkhoeve will be the 49th pair of 73 to go.

The individual finals will take place the next day, followed by a day off and then back-to-back days of team qualifying and the team final. In Rio, the Americans won silver in team show jumping, but only return two riders (Kent Farrington and McClain Ward) and none of the horses from that team. Laura Kraut is back 12 years after her last Olympic appearance, when she was part of the team gold-winning U.S. squad alongside Ward in Beijing.

Tuesday, Aug. 3 (Click the sport to watch live, all times are local)

Boxing - Six Weight Classes Gold Medal Bout, Semifinals & More

Begins at 1 a.m.

Gymnastics - Event Finals M P Bars/High Bar, W Beam

Begins at 1 a.m.

Sport Climbing - Men's Combined Qualification

Begins at 1 a.m.

Wrestling - Women's 68kg, Greco-Roman 77kg & 97kg: Medal Matches

Begins at 2:15 a.m.

Table Tennis - Women's Team Semifinal 1 All Matches

Begins at 3:30 a.m.

Track and Field - T&F Session 11 Finals: M Pole Vault, W 200m, W Hammer, W 800m; & more

Begins at 3 a.m.

Track and Field - Men's Shot Put Qualifying A & B

Begins at 3:15 a.m.

Track and Field Men's Pole Vault Final

Begins at 3:20 a.m.

Track and Field Women's Hammer Final

Begins at 4:35 a.m.

Canoe/Kayak - Sprint Finals K-1200m, C-2 1000m, & More

Begins at 9 a.m.

Baseball - Knockout Stage, Game 5

Begins at 3 a.m.

Artistic Swimming - Duet Technical Routine Prelim

Begins at 3:30 a.m.

Golf - Women's Individual Stroke Play

Round 1, Part 1: Begins at 3:30 p.m.

Round 1, Part 2: Begins at 6 p.m.

Weightlifting - Men's 109 kg Group A

Begins at 3:50 a.m.

Skateboarding - Women's Park: Qualification Heats 1-4

Begins at 5 p.m.

Track and Field - T&F Session 12 W 400mH Final, M 110mH SF, more

Begins at 5 p.m.

Track and Field - Men's Javelin Qualifying A&B

Begins at 5:05 p.m.

Canoe/ Kayak - Sprint W C-1200m, M K-2 1000m, more Heat & Quarterfinals

Begins at 5:30 p.m.

Table Tennis - Women's Team Semifinal 2 All matches

Begins at 6 p.m.

Track and Field - Heptathlon High Jump Groups A&B

Begins at 6:35 p.m.

Wrestling - Women's 57kg, Men's Free 57kg & 86kg: Elimination

Begins at 7 p.m.

Mat A

Mat B

Mat C

Track and Field - Decathlon Shot Put Groups A&B

Begins at 7:40 p.m.

Baseball - Knockout Stage, Game 6

Begins at 8 p.m.

Canoe/Kayak - Sprint W C-1200m, M K-2 1000m, More

Begins at 9:15 p.m.

Weightlifting - Men's +109 kg Group B

Begins at 9:50 p.m.

Boxing - Four Weight Classes Gol Medal Bout, Semifinals

Begins at 10 p.m.

Sailing - Men's & Women's 470 Medal Races

Begins at 10:30 p.m.

Table Tennis - Men's Team Semifinal 1 All Matches

Begins at 10:30 p.m.

Diving - Women's 10m Platform Prelim

Begins at 11 p.m.

Cycling - Track Men's Team Pursuit Finals, more Qualifying, 1st Rounds & Finals

Begins at 11:30 p.m.

