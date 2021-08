How to watch the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Monday events

TUCSON (NBC/KVOA) - Gymnastics individual competition continues with the floor exercise.

Track & Field action features the women’s 100m hurdles, an event that the U.S. swept in 2016 and could do again in Tokyo with Keni Harrison leading the way.

Monday, Aug. 2 (Click the sport to watch live, all times are local)

Shooting - Men's Rifle, 3 Position Final

Begins at 12:50 a.m.

Equestrian - Event Jumping Team and Individual

Begins at 1 a.m.

Gymnastics - Events Finals M Rings/Vault, W Floor

Begins at 1 a.m.

Soccer - Women's Semifinal (United States vs. Canada)

Begins at 1 a.m.

Wrestling - Women’s 76kg, Greco-Roman 60kg & 130kg: Medal Matches

Begins at 2:15 a.m.

Track and Field - T&F Session 9 M SC, W 5K, W Discus Finals, more

Begins at 3 a.m.

Track and Field - Women's Police Vault Qualifying A & B

Begins at 3:20 a.m.

Artistic Swimming - Duet - Free Routine Prelim

Begins at 3:30 a.m.

Table Tennis - Quarterfinal 2

Begins at 3:30 a.m.

Men's Team

Women's Team

Weightlifting - Women's +87 kg Group A

Begins at 3:50 a.m.

Badminton - M Singles Gold/Bronze Matches

Begins at 4 a.m.

Track and Field - Women's Discus Final

Begins at 4 a.m.

Track and Field - T&F Session 10 M 400mH & W Long Jump Finals

Begins at 5 p.m.

Track and Field - Men's Triple Jump Qualifying A & B

Begins at 5 p.m.

Track and Field - Women's Javelin Qualifying A & B

Begins at 5:20 p.m.

Canoe/Kayak - Spring W K-1 200 m, M K-1 1000m, more Semifinals

Begins at 5:30 p.m.

Diving - Men's 3m Springboard Semifinal

Begins at 6 p.m.

Table Tennis - Quarterfinal 3

Begins at 6 p.m.

Men's Team

Women's Team

Track and Field - Women's Long Jump Final

Begins at 6:50 p.m.

Boxing - Six Weight Classes Gold Medal Bout, Semifinals & More

Begins at 7 p.m.

Wrestling - Repechage, R16, QF Women’s 62kg, Greco-Roman 67kg & 87kg: Elimination

Begins at 7 p.m.

Mat A

Mat B

Mat C

Canoe/Kayak - Sprint W K-1 200m, M C-2 1000m, more Finals

Begins at 7:30 p.m.

Weightlifting - Men's 109 kg Group B

Begins at 9:50 p.m.

Sailing - Men's Finn, Mx Nacra 17 Medal Races

Begins at 10:30 p.m.

Table Tennis - Quarterfinal 4

Begins at 10:30 p.m.

Men's Team

Women's Team

Diving - Men's 3m Springboard Final

Begins at 11 p.m.

Cycling - Track Women's Team Pursuit Finals, more Qualifying, 1st Rounds & Finals

Begins at 11:30 p.m.

News 4 Tucson is the official broadcast station for the Olympics in Tucson.

The schedule for the duration of the games can be found here at nbcolympics.com.