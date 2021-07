How to watch the 2020 Tokyo Olympics weekend events

TUCSON (NBC/KVOA) - The U.S. Men's Basketball Team is back in action for their final game of the preliminary round.

After a surprising loss to France in the opener, Team USA bounced back for a huge win over Iran behind Damian Lillard's 21 points. They'll be heavy favorite once again versus the Czech Republic.

Over in baseball, the U.S. blew past Israel in its first baseball game of the Tokyo Games, claiming a hefty 8-1 victory in Group B play thanks in part to two runs each from Eddy Alvarez and Tyler Austin. The Americans will face an undefeated South Korean team which squeaked to a 6-5 win over Israel in its opening game.

Saturday, July 31 (Click the sport to watch live, all times are local)

Shooting - W Rifle, 3 Positions Final

Begins at 12 a.m.

Tennis - Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match Match-Up

Begins at 12 a.m.

Rugby - W Tournament Medal Matches

Begins at 12:30 a.m.

Boxing - Four Weight Classes, Semifinal, Quarterfinals & More

Begins at 1 a.m.

Judo - Finals Mixed Team

Begins at 1 a.m.

Badminton - M Doubles Finals, W Singles All Matches

Begins at 2 a.m.

Tennis - W Singles Gold Medal Match Match-Up

Begins at 2 a.m.

Fencing - Medal Matches Women's Team Sabre

Begins at 2:30 a.m.

Baseball - Opening Round, Game 6 (KOR v. USA)

Begins at 3 a.m.

Weightlifting - Men's 96kg Group A

Begins at 3:05 a.m.

Track and Field - Men's Long Jump Qualifying A & B

Begins at 3:10 a.m.

Track and Field - Men's Discus Final

Begins at 4:15 a.m.

Basketball - Men's Prelim Group A (USA v. CZE)

Begins at 5 a.m.

Golf - Live from the Olympics Pre-Game, Men's Round 4

Begins 2 p.m.

Golf - Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 4, Part 1

Begins at 3:30 p.m.

Equestrian - Eventing Cross-Country Team and Individual

Begins at 3:45 p.m.

Fencing - Preliminary Rounds Men's Team Foil

Begins at 5 p.m.

Track and Field - Session 6 W Shot Put Final, W SC Rnd 1

Begins at 5:10 p.m.

Track and Field - W Hammer Qualifying A & B

Begins at 5:10 p.m.

Track and Field - W Long Jump Qualifying A & B

Begins at 5:50 p.m.

Golf - Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 4, Part 2

Begins at 6 p.m.

Cycling - BMX Freestyle BMX Freestyle Park M/W Finals

Begins at 6:10 p.m.

Swimming Day 9, Finals W 50m free & more

Begins at 6:30 p.m.

Track and Field - W Shot Put Final

Begins at 6:35 p.m.

Boxing - Six Weight Classes Semifinals, Quarterfinals

Begins at 7 p.m.

Sailing - Laser, Laser Radial, more Prelims & Medal Races

Begins at 8 p.m.

Tennis - M Singles Gold Medal Match Match-Up

Begins at 8 p.m.

Badminton - Men's Singles Semifinals All Matches

Begins at 9 p.m.

Weightlifting - Women's 76kg Group B

Begins at 9:50 p.m.

Diving - W 3m Springboard Semifinal

Begins at 11 p.m.

Tennis - W Doubles Gold Medal Match Match-Up

Begins 11 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1 (Click the sport to watch live, all times are local)

Boxing - Six Weight Classes Semifinals, Quarterfinals

Begins at 1 a.m.

Gymnastics - Events Final M Floor/Pommel, W Vault/Bars

Begins at 1 a.m.

Wrestling - Semifinals Women's 76 kg, GR 60 kg/130 kg

Begins at 2:15 a.m.

Fencing - Medal Matches Men's Team Foil

Begins at 2:30 a.m.

Track and Field - T&F Session 7 M 100m, WTJ, M HJ Finals, more

Begins at 3 a.m.

Track and Field - Men's High Jump Final

Begins at 3:10 a.m.

Table Tennis - M/W Team Round of 16

Begins at 3:30 a.m.

Table 1

Table 2

Table 3

Table 4

Weightlifting - Women's 76 kg Group A

Begins at 3:50 a.m.

Track and Field - Women's Triple Jump Final

Begins at 4:15 a.m.

Badminton - W Singles Gold/Bronze Matchers

Begins at 4:30 a.m.

Equestrian - Eventing Cross-Country Team and Individual

Begins at 3:45 p.m.

Track and Field - T&F Session 8 W 100H, M Long Jump; Rnd 1s: W 1500,200; & more

Begins at 5 p.m.

Track and Field - Men's Hammer Qualifying A&B

Begins at 5 p.m.

Canoe/Kayak - Spring W K-1 200m, M C-2 1000m, more Heats & Quarterfinals

Begins at 5:30 p.m.

Table Tennis - M/W Team Round of 16

Begins at 6 p.m.

Table 1

Tabel 2

Table 3

Table 4

Track and Field - Men's Long Jump Final

Begins at 6:20 p.m.

Wrestling Repechage, R16, QF

Begins at 7 p.m.

Mat A

Mat B

Mat C

Volleyball - Women's Pool B (United States vs/ Italy)

Begins at 7:05 p.m.

Weightlifting - Women's 87 kg/ +87 kg Group B

Begins at 7:50 p.m.

Sailing - W 49er FX, M 49er, more Prelims & Medal Races

Begins at 8 p.m.

Badminton - W Doubles Gold/Bronze Matches

Begins at 9 p.m.

Basketball - Women's Prelim Group B (France vs USA)

Begins at 9:40 p.m.

Shooting - Men's Rapid Fire Pistol Final

Begins at 10:30 p.m.

Table Tennis - Quarterfinal 1

Begins at 10:30 p.m.

Men's Team

Women's Team

Diving - Men's 3m Springboard Prelim

Begins at 11 p.m.

Cycling - Track Women's Team Sprint, more Qualifying, 1st Round & Finals

Begins at 11:30 p.m.

Weightlifting - Women's 87 kg Group A

Begins at 11:50 p.m.

