How to watch the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Friday events
TUCSON (NBC/KVOA) - Katie Ledecky attempts to defend her title in the women’s 800m freestyle final, and world record-holder Caeleb Dressel is the favorite for the men’s 100m butterfly final.
Mixed-gender relays make their Olympic debuts in both swimming and track & field.
Rugby - Women's Tournament Quarterfinals
Begins at 12:30 a.m.
Boxing - Five Weight Classes Quarterfinals, Round of 16
Begins at 1 a.m.
Judo - Repechage/Semifinals/Medals Women's 78kg & Men's 100kg
Begins at 1 a.m.
Baseball - Opening Round, Game 4 (USA vs. ISR)
Begins at 3 a.m.
Swimming - Day 7, Heats Women's 50m free & more
Begins at 3 a.m.
Track and Field - Women's Triple Jump Qualifying A & B
Begins at 3:05 a.m.
Track and Field - Women's Shot Put Qualifying A & B
Begins at 3:25 a.m.
Table Tennis - Men's Singles Bronze/Gold Medal Matches
Begins at 4 a.m.
Beach Volleyball - Men Prelim, (QAT vs. USA)
Begins at 6 a.m.
Judo - Women's +78kg, Men's +100kgRepechage, Medal Matches
Begins at 1 p.m.
Boxing - W Welter & M Welter Light Weight & Heavy Weight
Begins 1:30 p.m.
Equestrian - Eventing Dressage Sess. 2 Team and Individual
Begins at 1:30 a.m.
Canoe/Kayak - Whitewater Slalom Men's K-1 Final
Begins at 11:45 a.m.
Golf - Olympics Pre-Game, Men's Round 3
Begins at 2 p.m.
Fencing - Medal Matches Men's Team Epee
Begins at 2:30 p.m.
Golf - Men's Individual Stroke PlayRound 3,
Part 1 Begins at 3:30 p.m.
Triathlon - Team Mixed Relay
Begins at 3:30 p.m.
Equestrian - Eventing Dressage Sess. 3 Team and Individual
Begins at 4:30 p.m.
Badminton - W Doubles SFs & M Singles Matchups (TBD)
Begins at 5 p.m.
Beach Volleyball - Women Prelim, BRA vs. USA
Begins at 5 p.m.
Rugby - Women's Tournament Semifinals
Begins at 5 p.m.
Track and Field - T&F Session 4 Rnd 1s: W 400m Hurdles, W 100m Hurdles, M 800m; & more
Begins at 5 p.m.
Archery - Men's Individual 1/8 Eliminations
Begins at 5:30 p.m.
Track and Field - Women's Discus Qualifying A & B
Begins at 5:30 p.m.
Track and Field - Men's Pole Vault Qualifying A & B
Begins at 5:40 p.m.
Fencing - Preliminary Rounds Women's Team Sabre
Begins at 6 p.m.
Golf - Men's Individual Stroke PlayMen's Round 3,
Part 2 Begins at 6 p.m.
Cycling - BMX Freestyle Park Men's & Women's Seeding Runs
Begins at 6:10 p.m.
Swimming - Day 8, Finals Women's 800m free & more
Begins at 6:30 p.m.
Boxing - Four Weight Classes Semifinals, Quarterfinals & More
Begins at 7 p.m.
Judo - Elimination/QF/SF: Mat 1Mixed Team
Begins at 7 p.m.
Judo - Elimination/QF/SF: Mat 2Mixed Team
Begins at 7 p.m.
Volleyball - Women's Pool B (United States vs. ROC)
Begins at 7:05 p.m.
Weightlifting - Men's 81 kg/96 kg GRoup B
Begins at 7:50 p.m.
Sailing - M/W Windsurger, More Prelims & Medal Races
Begins at 8 p.m.
Trampoline - Men's Event Qualification and Final
Begins at 9 p.m.
Shooting - Mixed Team Trap Final
Begins at 9:30 p.m.
Water Polo - Men's Prelim Game 21 (USA vs HUN)
Begins at 10 p.m.
Archery - Men's Individual Quarters, Semis, Finals
Begins at 10:45 p.m.
Diving - Women's 3, Springboard Semifinal
Begins at 11 p.m.
Weightlifting - Men's 91 kg Group A
Begins at 11:50 p.m.
The schedule for the duration of the games can be found here at nbcolympics.com.