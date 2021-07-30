How to watch the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Friday events

TUCSON (NBC/KVOA) - Katie Ledecky attempts to defend her title in the women’s 800m freestyle final, and world record-holder Caeleb Dressel is the favorite for the men’s 100m butterfly final.

Mixed-gender relays make their Olympic debuts in both swimming and track & field.

Rugby - Women's Tournament Quarterfinals

Begins at 12:30 a.m.

Boxing - Five Weight Classes Quarterfinals, Round of 16

Begins at 1 a.m.

Judo - Repechage/Semifinals/Medals Women's 78kg & Men's 100kg

Begins at 1 a.m.

Baseball - Opening Round, Game 4 (USA vs. ISR)

Begins at 3 a.m.

Swimming - Day 7, Heats Women's 50m free & more

Begins at 3 a.m.

Track and Field - Women's Triple Jump Qualifying A & B

Begins at 3:05 a.m.

Track and Field - Women's Shot Put Qualifying A & B

Begins at 3:25 a.m.

Table Tennis - Men's Singles Bronze/Gold Medal Matches

Begins at 4 a.m.

Beach Volleyball - Men Prelim, (QAT vs. USA)

Begins at 6 a.m.

Judo - Women's +78kg, Men's +100kgRepechage, Medal Matches

Begins at 1 p.m.

Boxing - W Welter & M Welter Light Weight & Heavy Weight

Begins 1:30 p.m.

Equestrian - Eventing Dressage Sess. 2 Team and Individual

Begins at 1:30 a.m.

Canoe/Kayak - Whitewater Slalom Men's K-1 Final

Begins at 11:45 a.m.

Golf - Olympics Pre-Game, Men's Round 3

Begins at 2 p.m.

Fencing - Medal Matches Men's Team Epee

Begins at 2:30 p.m.

Golf - Men's Individual Stroke PlayRound 3,

Part 1 Begins at 3:30 p.m.

Triathlon - Team Mixed Relay

Begins at 3:30 p.m.

Equestrian - Eventing Dressage Sess. 3 Team and Individual

Begins at 4:30 p.m.

Badminton - W Doubles SFs & M Singles Matchups (TBD)

Begins at 5 p.m.

Beach Volleyball - Women Prelim, BRA vs. USA

Begins at 5 p.m.

Rugby - Women's Tournament Semifinals

Begins at 5 p.m.

Track and Field - T&F Session 4 Rnd 1s: W 400m Hurdles, W 100m Hurdles, M 800m; & more

Begins at 5 p.m.

Archery - Men's Individual 1/8 Eliminations

Begins at 5:30 p.m.

Track and Field - Women's Discus Qualifying A & B

Begins at 5:30 p.m.

Track and Field - Men's Pole Vault Qualifying A & B

Begins at 5:40 p.m.

Fencing - Preliminary Rounds Women's Team Sabre

Begins at 6 p.m.

Golf - Men's Individual Stroke PlayMen's Round 3,

Part 2 Begins at 6 p.m.

Cycling - BMX Freestyle Park Men's & Women's Seeding Runs

Begins at 6:10 p.m.

Swimming - Day 8, Finals Women's 800m free & more

Begins at 6:30 p.m.

Boxing - Four Weight Classes Semifinals, Quarterfinals & More

Begins at 7 p.m.

Judo - Elimination/QF/SF: Mat 1Mixed Team

Begins at 7 p.m.

Judo - Elimination/QF/SF: Mat 2Mixed Team

Begins at 7 p.m.

Volleyball - Women's Pool B (United States vs. ROC)

Begins at 7:05 p.m.

Weightlifting - Men's 81 kg/96 kg GRoup B

Begins at 7:50 p.m.

Sailing - M/W Windsurger, More Prelims & Medal Races

Begins at 8 p.m.

Trampoline - Men's Event Qualification and Final

Begins at 9 p.m.

Shooting - Mixed Team Trap Final

Begins at 9:30 p.m.

Water Polo - Men's Prelim Game 21 (USA vs HUN)

Begins at 10 p.m.

Archery - Men's Individual Quarters, Semis, Finals

Begins at 10:45 p.m.

Diving - Women's 3, Springboard Semifinal

Begins at 11 p.m.

Weightlifting - Men's 91 kg Group A

Begins at 11:50 p.m.

