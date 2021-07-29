How to watch the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Thursday events

TUCSON (NBC/KVOA) - From Caeleb Dressel hoping for gold to the women's gymnastics hitting the mat after Simone Biles withdrew from individual all-around competition to focus on mental health, the events lined up for Thursday are sure to be explosive.

The U.S. men finished fifth in the team event on Monday but look to rebound in the individual all-around. Three-time Olympian Sam Mikulak and newly minted U.S. all-around champ Brody Malone are the only two Americans competing in the event.

Next up for women's gymnastics is the individual all-around final. Simone Biles initially qualified to compete in this event alongside teammate Suni Lee, but after Biles withdrew from the team event, her status for the rest of the Olympics is now uncertain. USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday that Biles would be withdrawing from the individual all-around to focus on her mental health and said that she "will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals." With Biles out of the all-around, Jade Carey will take her place in the event, while Suni Lee is now a gold medal contender. Lee had the third-highest all-around score during the qualifying round behind Biles and Brazil's Rebeca

Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil, the youngest U.S. beach volleyball pair ever, go for their second win in as many tries when they take on Kenyan duo Gaudencia Makokha and Brackcides Khadambi. Claes and Sponcil won their opening match in three sets.

Five finals are on tap for swimming, and of significant interest will be the men's 100m freestyle. Caeleb Dressel is the two-time reigning world champion in that event and will be the heavy favorite. Given his recent domination, it's possible he could even be on world-record watch.

