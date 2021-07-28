How to watch the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Wednesday events

How to watch the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Wednesday eventsNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - Coming off of Tucson native Delaney Schnell's big Silver win in her synchronized dive with partner Jessica Parratto, Team USA will have a couple opportunities to secure a spot on the podium on Tuesday.
This is a busy day for Katie Ledecky. If all goes to plan, she will be racing in two finals (200m and 1500m freestyle) in the same session. Elsewhere, medal matches are held for the first-ever Olympic tournament in basketball 3x3 for both men and women.
Caeleb Dressel has a shot at his first Olympic individual gold medal with the men’s 100m freestyle final, an event in which he is the two-time reigning world champion.
Wednesday, July 28 (Click the sport to watch live, all times are local)
Archery - M/W Individual 1/32-1/16 Eliminations
Begins at 12 a.m.
Rugby Men's Tournament Medal Matches
Begins at 12:30 a.m.
Boxing - Four Weight Classes Quarterfinals, Round of 16
Begins at 1 a.m.
Judo - Repechage/Semifinals/Medals Women's 70 kg & Men's 90 kg
Begins at 1 a.m.
Badminton - Men's Singles Group Play
Begins at 2 a.m.
Table 1
Table 2
Table 3
Basketball 3x3 - Men's/Women's Semifinals 4 Games
Begins at 1 a.m.
Equestrian - Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle
Begins at 1:30 a.m.
Fencing - Medals Matches Women's Team Foil
Begins at 2:30 a.m.
Swimming - Day 5, Heats Men's 200m IM & more
Begins at 3 a.m.
Gymnastics - Men's Individual AA Team USA Tracker
Begins at 3:15 a.m.
Weightlifting - Men's 73 kg Group A
Begins at 3:55 a.m.
Table Tennis - Table 1: Men's Singles Quarterfinal
Begins at 4 a.m.
Rowing - Finals & Semis M/W Pair & Lwt Double, More
Begins at 4:30 p.m.
Basketball 3x3 - Men's/Women's Gold and Bronze Medal Games
Begins at 4:45 a.m.
Badminton - Mx Doubles SF, M Dbls QF, more
Begins at 5 p.m.
Table 1
Table 2
Table 3
Beach Volleyball - Women Prelim (USA v KEN)
Begins at 5 p.m.
Rugby - Women's Pool Round Session 1
Begins at 5 p.m.
Skateboarding - Men's Park: Qualification Heats 1-4
Begins at 5 p.m.
Archery - M/W Individual 1/32-1/16 Eliminations
Begins at 5:30 p.m.
Cycling - BMX Racing BMX Racing M/W Quarterfinals
Begins at 6 p.m.
Fencing - Preliminary Rounds Men's Team Epee
Begins at 6 p.m.
Swimming - Day 6. Finals Men's 100m free & more
Begins at 6:30 p.m.
Boxing - Three Weight Classes Round 16
Begins at 7 p.m.
Judo Elimination/QF
Begins at 7 p.m.
Mat 1 Men's 100 kg
Mat 2 Women's 78 kg
Table Tennis - Table 1: Women's Singles Semifinals
Begins at 7 p.m.
Sailing - Men's Finn & M/W 470, more Prelims
Begins at 8 p.m.
Skateboarding Men's Park: Final Medal Runs
Begins at 8:30 p.m.
Canoe/Kayak - Slalom Women's C-1 Semifinal & Final
Begins at 10 p.m.
Shooting - Women's & Men's Trap Finals
Begins at 10:30 p.m.
Table Tennis - Table 1: Men's Singles Semifinals
Begins at 11 p.m.
News 4 Tucson is the official broadcast station for the Olympics in Tucson.
The schedule for the duration of the games can be found here at nbcolympics.com.