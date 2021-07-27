How to watch the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tuesday events

TOKYO (NBC/KVOA) - Tuesday looks to be full of action as participating countries look to add to their medal count.

The U.S., led by Simone Biles, looks to win its third straight gold medal in the women’s gymnastics team event, and the softball tournament wraps up with the gold medal game. The U.S. won three straight gold medals in softball before losing to Japan in 2008 when the sport was last on the Olympic program.

This is a busy day for Katie Ledecky. If all goes to plan, she will be racing in two finals (200m and 1500m freestyle) in the same session. Elsewhere, medal matches are held for the first-ever Olympic tournament in basketball 3x3 for both men and women.

Tuesday, July 27 (Click the sport to watch live, all times are local)

Basketball 3x3 - Men's/Women's Pooly Play Session 14, 4 Games

Begins at 1 a.m.

Boxing - Four Weight Classes, Round of 16, Round of 32

Begins at 1 a.m.

Equestrian - Dressage Team, Grand Prix Special

Begins at 1 a.m.

Judo - Repechage/Semifinals/Medals Women's 63kg & Men's 81 kg

Begins at 1 a.m.

Tennis - Men's Singles Round 2 Giron (USA) vs. Nichikori (JPN)

Begins at 1 a.m.

Fencing - Medal Matches Women's Team Epee

Begins at 2:30 a.m.

Badminton - Session 8 Group Play

Begins at 2 a.m.

Court 1

Court 2

Court 3

Swimming - Day 4, Heats Men's 100m free & more

Begins at 3 a.m.

Table Tennis - M/W Singles Round of 16

Begins at 3:30 a.m.

Table 1

Table 2

Table 3

Table 4

Gymnastics Women's Team Final Team USA Tracker

Begins at 3:45 a.m.

Weightlifting - Women's 64 kg Group A

Begins at 3:50 a.m.

Basketball 3x3 - Men's/Women's Quarterfinals 4 Games

Begins at 4:30 a.m.

Rowing - Finals, Semis & Reps M/W Four & Double, more

Begins at 4:10 p.m.

Badminton - Mx Doubles QF, W Singles Group

Begins at 5 p.m.

Court 1

Court 2

Court 3

Archery - M/W Individual 1/32-1/16 Eliminations

Begins at 5:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball - Men Prelim, (USA vs SUI)

Begins at 6 p.m.

Fencing - Preliminary Rounds Men's Team Sabre

Begins at 6 p.m.

Table Tennis - M/W Singles Quarterfinals

Begins at 6 p.m.

Swimming - Day 5, Finals Women's 200m free & more

Begins at 6:30 p.m.

Boxing - Four Weight Classes Quarterfinals, Round of 16

Begins at 7 p.m.

Judo - Elimination/QF: Mat 1 Women's 70 kg

Begins at 7 p.m.

Judo - Elimination/QF: Mat 2 Men's 90 kg

Begins at 7 p.m.

Volleyball - Men's Pool B (United States vs. Tunisia)

Begins at 7:05 p.m.

Cycling Road - Time Trial Women's Event

Begins at 7:30 p.m.

Sailing - Mx Nacra 17 & M/W 470, more Prelims

Begins at 8 p.m.

Canoe/Kayak - Slalom Men's K-1, Women's C-1 Heats

Begins at 8:50 p.m.

Basketball - Men's Prelim Group A (USA vs. Iran)

Begins at 9:40 p.m.

Weightlifting - Men's 73 kg Group B

Begins at 9:50 p.m.

Cycling Road - Time Trial Men's Event

Begins at 10 p.m.

Diving - Men's Synchro 3m Springboard Final

Begins at 11 p.m.

Table Tennis - M/W Singles Quarterfinals

Begins at 11 p.m.

News 4 Tucson is the official broadcast station for the Olympics in Tucson.

The schedule for the duration of the games can be found here at nbcolympics.com.