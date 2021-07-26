How to watch the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Monday events

TOKYO (NBC/KVOA) - After a weekend of glorious wins and some heartbreak, Monday's events for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be one to watch.

Katie Ledecky potentially has her first chance at a medal in Tokyo with the women’s 400m freestyle final, but will face a real challenge from Australian rival Ariarne Titmus. In another key swimming race, rising star Caeleb Dressel is expected to feature for the U.S. team in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay.

The U.S., led by Simone Biles, looks to win its third straight gold medal in the women’s gymnastics team event, and the softball tournament wraps up with the gold medal game. The U.S. won three straight gold medals in softball before losing to Japan in 2008 when the sport was last on the Olympic program.

Skateboarding continues with the women’s street competition.

Monday, July 26 (Click the sport to watch live, all times are local)

Judo - Repechage/Semifinals/Medals Women's 57 kg & Men's 73 kg

Begins at 1 a.m.

Boxing - Three Weight Classes Round of 32

Begins at 1 a.m.

Basketball 3x3 - Men's/Women's Pool Play Session 11, 4 games

Begins at 1:30 a.m.

Fencing - Semifinals & Medal Matches Men's Sabre, Women's Epee (Indiv.)

Begins at 2 a.m.

Badminton - Session 6 Group Play Court 1

Begins at 2 a.m.

Badminton - Session 6 Group Play Court 2

Begins at 2 a.m.

Badminton - Session 6 Group Play Court 3

Begins at 2 a.m.

Rugby - Men's Pool Round Session 2

12:30 a.m.

Taekwondo - Repechage, Medal Matches Women's 67 kg & Men's 80 kg

Begins at 3 a.m.

Gymnastics - Men's Team Final

Starts at 3 a.m.

Swimming - Day 3 Heats Women's 200m free & more

Begins at 3 a.m.

Weightlifting - Women's 55 kg Group A

Begins at 3:50 a.m.

Table Tennis - MXD Doubles Bronze/ Godel Medal Match

Begins at 4 a.m.

Basketball 3x3 - Men's/Women's Pool Play Session 12, 4 games

Begins at 5 a.m.

Triathlon - Individual Women's Event

Begins at 2:30 p.m.

Surfing - Men's Quarterfinals Heats 1-4

Begins at 3 p.m.

Rowing -Semis & Finals M/W Quadruple, more

Begins at 4:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball - Women Prelim (USA vs. ESP)

Begins at 5 p.m.

Fencing - Preliminary Rounds Men's Epee, Women's Foil (Indiv.)

Begins at 5 p.m.

Rugby - Men's Pool Round Session 3

Begins at 5 p.m.

Surfing - Women's Quarterfinals Heats 1-4

Begins at 5:20 p.m.

Archery - M/W Individual 1/32-1/16 Eliminations

Begins at 5:30 p.m.

Badminton - Session 7 Group Play Court 1

Begins at 6 p.m.

Badminton - Session 7 Group Play Court 2

Begins at 6 p.m.

Badminton - Session 7 Group Play Court 3

Begins at 6 p.m.

Water Polo - Men's Prelim, Game 7 (RSA vs. USA)

Begins at 6 p.m.

Taekwondo - R16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals Women's 67+ kg & Men's 80+ kg

Begins at 6 p.m.

Table Tennis M.W Singles Round 3 Table 1

Begins at 6 p.m.

Table Tennis M.W Singles Round 3 Table 2

Begins at 6 p.m.

Table Tennis M.W Singles Round 3 Table 3

Begins at 6 p.m.

Table Tennis M.W Singles Round 3 Table 4

Begins at 6 p.m.

Swimming - Day 4, Finals Women's 100m back & more

Begins at 6:30 p.m.

Boxing - Four Weight Classes Round of 16, Round of 32

Begins at 7 p.m.

Shooting - Mixed Team Air Pistol Final

Begins at 7 p.m.

Judo - Elimination/QF: Mat 1 Men's 81 kg

Begins at 7 p.m.

Judo - Elimination/QF: Mat 2 Women's 63 kg

Begins at 7 p.m.

Volleyball - Women's Pool B (China Vs. United States)

Begins at 7:05 p.m.

Surfing - Men's Semifinals Heats 1-2

Begins at 7:45 p.m.

Weightlifting - Women's 50 kg/ 64 kg Group B

Begins at 7:50 p.m.

Beach Volleyball - Men Prelim (BRA vs. USA)

Begins at 8 p.m.

Sailing - W 49ers FX & M 49ers, more Prelims

Begins at 8 p.m.

Surfing - Women's Semifinals Heats 1-2

Begins at 9 p.m.

Basketball 3x3 - Men's/Women's Pool Play Session 13, 4 games

Begins at 9:30 p.m.

Basketball - Women's Prelim Group B (Nigeria vs. USA)

Begins at 9:40 p.m.

Canoe/Kayak - Slalom Women's K-1 Semifinal & Final

Begins at 10 p.m.

Table Tennis - M/W Singles Rounds 3 & 16 Table 1

Begins at 10:30 p.m.

Table Tennis - M/W Singles Rounds 3 & 16 Table 2

Begins at 10:30 p.m.

Table Tennis - M/W Singles Rounds 3 & 16 Table 3

Begins at 10:30 p.m.

Table Tennis - M/W Singles Rounds 3 & 16 Table 4

Begins at 10:30 p.m.

Diving - Women's Synchro 10m Platform Final

Begins at 11 p.m.

Cycling - Mountain Bike - Cross-Country Women's Event

Starts 11 p.m.

Shooting Mixed Team Air Rifle Final

Begins at 11:15 p.m.

Weightlifting - Women's 59 kg Group A

Begins at 11:50 p.m.

News 4 Tucson is the official broadcast station for the Olympics in Tucson.

The schedule for the duration of the games can be found here at nbcolympics.com.