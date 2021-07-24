How to watch the 2020 Tokyo Olympics weekend events

TOKYO (NBC/KVOA) - After the opening ceremony wowed television audiences across the world, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is now in full swing.

With the weekend full of competition, several U.S. Olympians will be able to show off what they got in their journey to make it to the podium.

On Saturday, the USWNT plays New Zealand in its second group-stage match of the women’s soccer tournament, and the U.S. faces Mexico in softball. The first medals of these Olympic Games are awarded in women’s air rifle shooting. American Ginny Thrasher won that event in 2016 but won’t defend her title in Tokyo.

On Sunday, the U.S. men’s basketball team takes to the court for the first time to face France, a team which includes star Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. Skateboarding makes its Olympic debut with the men’s street contest. American Nyjah Huston is one of the top skaters in that discipline.

Saturday, July 24 (Click the sport to watch live, all times are local)

Equestrian - Day 1: Dressage Grand Prix Team and Individual

Begins at 1 a.m.

Judo - Repechage/Semifinals/Medals Women's 48kg & Men's 60 kg

Begins at 1 a.m.

Tennis - Men's Singles Round 1: Carreno Busta (ESP) vs Sandgren (USA)

Begins 1 a.m.

Fencing - Semifinals & Medal Matches Men's Sabre, Women's Epee (Indv.)

Begins at 2 a.m.

Swimming - Day 1, Heats Men's 400m IM & more

Begins at 3 a.m.

Taekwondo - Repechage, Medal Matches Women's 49 kg & Men's 58 kg

Begins at 3 a.m.

Gymnastics - Men's Qual: Subdiv. 3

Begins at 3:30 a.m.

Table Tennis - Table 1: M/W Singles Round 1

Begins at 3:30 a.m.

Table Tennis - Table 2: M/W Singles Round 1

Begins at 3:30 a.m.

Table Tennis - Table 3: M/W Singles Round 1

Begins at 3:30 a.m.

Table Tennis - Table 4: M/W Singles Round 1

Begins at 3:30 a.m.

Beach Volleyball - Men Prelim (NED v USA)

Begins at 5 a.m.

Volleyball - Men's Pool B (United States vs. France)

Begins at 5:45 a.m.

Surfing - Men's Round 1 Heats 1-5

Begins at 3 p.m.

Skateboarding - Men's Street: Qualification Heats 1-4

Begins at 4:30 p.m.

Rowing - QFs, SFs, Heats, Reps M/W Single QFs, Double SFs, more

Begins at 5 p.m.

Beach Volleyball - Women Pelim (USA v CHN)

Begins at 5 p.m.

Badminton - Session 1 Group Play (Court 1)

Begins at 5 p.m.

Badminton - Session 1 Group Play (Court 2)

Begins at 5 p.m.

Badminton - Session 1 Group Play (Court 3)

Begins at 5 p.m.

Fencing - Preliminary Rounds Men's Epee, Women's Foil (Indv.)

Begins at 5 p.m.

Archery - Women's Team Prelims

Begins at 5:30 p.m.

Taekwondo - R16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals Women's 57 kg & Men's 68 kg

Begins at 6 p.m.

Table Tennis - MXD Double Quarterfinals Table 1

Begins at 6 p.m.

Table Tennis - MXD Double Quarterfinals Table 2

Begins at 6 p.m.

Surfing - Women's Round 1 Heats 1-5

Begins at 6:20 p.m.

Swimming - Day 2, Finals Women's 4x100m free relay & more

Begins at 6:30 p.m.

Judo - Elimination/QF: Mat 1 Men's 66 kg

Begins at 7 p.m.

Judo - Elimination/QF: Mat 2 Women's 52 kg

Begins at 7 p.m.

Volleyball - Women's Pool B (United States vs. Argentina)

Begins at 7:05 p.m.

Shooting - Women's Air Pistol Final

Begins at 7:15 p.m.

Weightlifting - Men's 61 kg/67 kg Group B

Begins at 7:50 p.m.

Sailing - Laser, L Radial, M/W RS: X Prelims 1

Begins at 8 p.m.

Skateboarding - Men's Street: Final Medal Runs

Begins at 8:25 p.m.

Cycling - Road Race Women's Event

Begins at 9 p.m.

Surfing - Men's Round 2 Heats 1-2

Begins at 9:40 p.m.

Archery - Women's Team Quarters, Semis, Final

Begins at 9:45 p.m.

Table Tennis - M/W Singles Round 2 Table 1

Begins at 10 p.m.

Table Tennis - M/W Singles Round 2 Table 2

Begins at 10 p.m.

Table Tennis - M/W Singles Round 2 Table 3

Begins at 10 p.m.

Table Tennis - M/W Singles Round 2 Table 4

Begins at 10 p.m.

Diving - Women's Synchoro 3m Springboard Final

Begins at 11 p.m.

Surfing - Women's Round 2 Heats 1-2

Begins at 11 p.m.

Gymnastics - Women's Qual: Subdiv. 3

Begins at 11:10 p.m.

Shooting - Men's Air Rifle Final

Begins at 11:30 p.m.

Weightlifting - Men's 61kg Group A

Begins at 11:50 p.m.

Sunday, July 25 (Click the sport to watch live, all times are local)

Weightlifting - Men's 67 kg Group A

Begins at 3:50 a.m.

Judo - Repechage/Semifinals/Medals Women's 52kg & Men's 66 kg

Begins at 1 a.m.

Equestrian - Day 2: Dressage Grand Prix Team and Individual

Begins at 1 a.m.

Fencing - Semifinals & Medal Matches Men's Epee, Women's Foil (Indv.)

Begins at 2 a.m.

Swimming - Day 2, Heats Women's 400m freestyle & more

Begins at 3 a.m.

Taekwondo - Repechage, Medal Matches Women's 57 kg & Men's 68 kg

Begins at 3 a.m.

Table Tennis - Mixed Doubles Semifinals Table 1

Begins at 4 a.m.

Beach Volleyball - Men Pelim (USA v ITA)

Begins at 6 a.m.

Basketball - Men's Prelim Group A (France vs USA)

Begins at 5 a.m.

Triathlon - Individual Men's Event

Begins at 2:30 p.m.

Surfing - Women's Round 3 Heats 1-8

Begins at 3 p.m.

Skateboarding - Women's Street: Qualification Heats 1-4

Begins at 4:30 p.m.

Rugby - Men's Pool Round Session 1

Begins at 5 p.m.

Beach Volleyball - Women Pelim (USA v ITA)

Begins at 5 p.m.

Fencing - Preliminary Rounds Men's Foil, Women's Sabre (Indv.)

Begins at 5 p.m.

Archery - Men's Team Prelims

Begins at 5:30 p.m.

Taekwondo - R16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals Women's 67 kg & Men's 80 kg

Begins at 6 p.m.

Table Tennis - M/W Singles Round 2 Table 1

Begins at 6 p.m.

Table Tennis - M/W Singles Round 2 Table 2

Begins at 6 p.m.

Table Tennis - M/W Singles Round 2 Table 3

Begins at 6 p.m.

Table Tennis - M/W Singles Round 2 Table 4

Begins at 6 p.m.

Softball - Opening Round, Game 14 (Japan vs United States)

Begins at 6 p.m.

Swimming - Day 3, Finals Women's 400m free & more

Begins at 6:30 p.m.

Judo - Elimination/QF: Mat 1 Women's 57 kg

Begins at 7 p.m.

Judo - Elimination/QF: Mat 2 Men's 73 kg

Begins at 7 p.m.

Volleyball - Men's Pool B (United States vs. ROC)

Begins at 7:05 p.m.

Surfing - Men's Round 3 Heats 1-8

Begins at 7:45 p.m.

Sailing - Laser, L Radial, M/W RS: X Prelims 1

Begins at 8 p.m.

Skateboarding - Women's Street: Final Medals Runs

Begins at 8:25 p.m.

Archery - Men's Team Quarters, Semis, Final

Begins at 9:45 p.m.

Weightlifting - Women's 55 kg Group B

Begins at 9:50 p.m.

Canoe/Kayak - Slalom Men's C-1 Semifinal & Final

Starts at 10 p.m.

Water Polo - Women's Prelim, Game 5 (USA vs CHN)

Begins at 10 p.m.

Table Tennis - M/W Singles Round 3 Table 1

Begins at 10:30 p.m.

Table Tennis - M/W Singles Round 3 Table 2

Begins at 10:30 p.m.

Table Tennis - M/W Singles Round 3 Table 3

Begins at 10:30 p.m.

Table Tennis - M/W Singles Round 3 Table 4

Begins at 10:30 p.m.

Shooting - Men's & Women's Skeet Finals

Begins at 10:50 p.m.

Cycling - Mountain Bike Cross-Country Men's Event

Begins at 11 p.m.

Diving - Men's Synchoro 3m Springboard Final

Begins at 11 p.m.

News 4 Tucson is the official broadcast station for the Olympics in Tucson.

The schedule for the duration of the games can be found here at nbcolympics.com.