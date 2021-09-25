FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Scoreboard (Sep. 24)New
TUCSON (KVOA) -- It was Week 5 of the high school football season here in Arizona. Here are all your scores from games involving schools from across Southern Arizona:
- Benson 42, Veritas Prep 7
- Bisbee 55, Santa Rita 0
- Canyon del Oro 21, Tucson Catalina Foothills 14
- Desert View 28, Thatcher 6
- Duncan 32, Baboquivari 28
- Empire 38, Cholla 0
- Gilbert 42, Nogales 0
- Goodyear Millenium 23, Marana Mountain View 20
- Granite Hills (CA) 41, Walden Grove 27
- Glendale Prep 18, Santa Cruz Valley 14
- Marana 56, Tucson Flowing Wells 7
- Phoenix South Mountain 26, Tucson 20
- Pueblo 51, Rio Rico 14
- Sabino 41, Phoenix Bourgade 0
- Salpointe 34, Ironwood Ridge 9
- Safford 35, Sahuarita 10
- St. David 70, Valley Union 12
- Sunnyside 41, Buena 24
- Tanque Verde 42, San Tan Charter 33
- Tombstone 47, Tucson Catalina Magnet 0
- Willcox 63, Glendale North Pointe 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
- Tucson Desert View vs. Tucson Sahuaro, ccd.
And here are the rest of the scores from across the state of Arizona:
- Agua Fria 43, La Joya Community 0
- American Leadership-Gilbert 42, Fountain Hills 6
- American Leadership-Queen Creek 44, Northwest Christian 12
- Arizona College Preparatory 56, Scottsdale Coronado 6
- Bagdad 80, Phoenix School-Deaf 22
- Boulder Creek 56, Higley 42
- Bradshaw Mountain 34, Youngker High School 12
- Buckeye 47, Phoenix Arcadia 18
- Cactus 50, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 7
- Camp Verde 60, Page 22
- Casteel 35, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 6
- Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 48, Betty Fairfax High School 0
- Chandler 41, Liberty 21
- Chandler Hamilton 33, Peoria Centennial 15
- Desert Edge 34, Canyon View 6
- Eagar Round Valley 56, Kayenta Monument Valley 13
- Flagstaff 42, Phoenix Thunderbird 11
- Flagstaff Coconino 49, Tempe Marcos de Niza 21
- Florence 24, San Tan Foothills 0
- Ganado 38, Keams Canyon Hopi 6
- Gilbert Christian 34, Chandler Prep 7
- Gilbert Highland 40, Mesa Desert Ridge 14
- Glendale 58, Lake Havasu 28
- Glendale Apollo 24, Phoenix Sunnyslope 21
- Glendale Ironwood 42, Paradise Valley 14
- Glendale Copper Canyon 59, Phoenix Maryvale 0
- Glendale Deer Valley 36, Phoenix Goldwater 28
- Glendale Mountain Ridge 42, North 6
- Highland Prep 25, Globe 7
- Holbrook 48, Pinon 0
- Imperial, Calif. 35, Gila Ridge 7
- Kearny Ray 28, Superior 20
- Kingman 42, Chino Valley 29
- Lakeside Blue Ridge 49, Odyssey Institute 0
- Laveen Chavez 34, Valley Vista 13
- Mesa Dobson 33, Phoenix North Canyon 32
- Mesa Mountain View 24, Mesa 14
- Mesa Red Mountain 42, Mesa Westwood 7
- Miami 46, Whiteriver Alchesay 44
- Mohave Valley River Valley 61, Paradise Honors 0
- Morenci 27, St. Johns 7
- NFL YET College Prep Academy 28, Arete-Mesa Prep 23
- Parker 40, Wellton Antelope 0
- Payson 62, Chinle 0
- Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 35, Sequoia Pathway 6
- Phoenix Brophy 20, Scottsdale Notre Dame 7
- Phoenix Central 30, Sierra Linda 16
- Phoenix Christian 49, Fort Defiance Window Rock 8
- Phoenix Greenway 32, Phoenix Moon Valley 22
- Phoenix St. Mary's 14, Ben Franklin 10
- Phoenix Washington 32, Glendale Independence 6
- Pima 53, Scottsdale Christian 0
- Poston Butte 41, Eastmark 14
- Prescott 20, Lee Williams High School 19
- Queen Creek 27, Perry 7
- Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 45, Tuba City 16
- Raymond S. Kellis 33, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 7
- Salome 58, Desert Heights Prep 20
- Scottsdale Chaparral 27, Scottsdale Saguaro 26
- Scottsdale Desert Mountain 17, Peoria 7
- Show Low 28, Winslow 13
- Snowflake 26, Pusch Ridge Christian 21
- Tempe McClintock 34, Tempe 14
- Tolleson 43, Mesa Skyline 0
- Verrado 50, Phoenix Browne 0
- Williams Field 21, Campo Verde 0
- Willow Canyon 89, Yuma Kofa 0
- Yuma Catholic 42, Bullhead City Mohave 0
- Yuma Cibola 38, Avondale Westview 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
- El Mirage Dysart vs. Phoenix Cortez, ccd.
- Many Farms vs. Red Mesa, ccd.
- St John Paul II vs. Phoenix Valley Lutheran, ccd.
- Tonopah Valley vs. Scottsdale Prep, ccd.
- Winkelman Hayden vs. Tempe Prep, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by The Associated Press and Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.