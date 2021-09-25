Skip to Content

FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Scoreboard (Sep. 24)

TUCSON (KVOA) -- It was Week 5 of the high school football season here in Arizona. Here are all your scores from games involving schools from across Southern Arizona:

  • Benson 42, Veritas Prep 7
  • Bisbee 55, Santa Rita 0
  • Canyon del Oro 21, Tucson Catalina Foothills 14
  • Desert View 28, Thatcher 6
  • Duncan 32, Baboquivari 28
  • Empire 38, Cholla 0
  • Gilbert 42, Nogales 0
  • Goodyear Millenium 23, Marana Mountain View 20
  • Granite Hills (CA) 41, Walden Grove 27
  • Glendale Prep 18, Santa Cruz Valley 14
  • Marana 56, Tucson Flowing Wells 7
  • Phoenix South Mountain 26, Tucson 20
  • Pueblo 51, Rio Rico 14
  • Sabino 41, Phoenix Bourgade 0
  • Salpointe 34, Ironwood Ridge 9
  • Safford 35, Sahuarita 10
  • St. David 70, Valley Union 12
  • Sunnyside 41, Buena 24
  • Tanque Verde 42, San Tan Charter 33
  • Tombstone 47, Tucson Catalina Magnet 0
  • Willcox 63, Glendale North Pointe 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

  • Tucson Desert View vs. Tucson Sahuaro, ccd.
And here are the rest of the scores from across the state of Arizona:

  • Agua Fria 43, La Joya Community 0
  • American Leadership-Gilbert 42, Fountain Hills 6
  • American Leadership-Queen Creek 44, Northwest Christian 12
  • Arizona College Preparatory 56, Scottsdale Coronado 6
  • Bagdad 80, Phoenix School-Deaf 22
  • Boulder Creek 56, Higley 42
  • Bradshaw Mountain 34, Youngker High School 12
  • Buckeye 47, Phoenix Arcadia 18
  • Cactus 50, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 7
  • Camp Verde 60, Page 22
  • Casteel 35, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 6
  • Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 48, Betty Fairfax High School 0
  • Chandler 41, Liberty 21
  • Chandler Hamilton 33, Peoria Centennial 15
  • Desert Edge 34, Canyon View 6
  • Eagar Round Valley 56, Kayenta Monument Valley 13
  • Flagstaff 42, Phoenix Thunderbird 11
  • Flagstaff Coconino 49, Tempe Marcos de Niza 21
  • Florence 24, San Tan Foothills 0
  • Ganado 38, Keams Canyon Hopi 6
  • Gilbert Christian 34, Chandler Prep 7
  • Gilbert Highland 40, Mesa Desert Ridge 14
  • Glendale 58, Lake Havasu 28
  • Glendale Apollo 24, Phoenix Sunnyslope 21
  • Glendale Ironwood 42, Paradise Valley 14
  • Glendale Copper Canyon 59, Phoenix Maryvale 0
  • Glendale Deer Valley 36, Phoenix Goldwater 28
  • Glendale Mountain Ridge 42, North 6
  • Highland Prep 25, Globe 7
  • Holbrook 48, Pinon 0
  • Imperial, Calif. 35, Gila Ridge 7
  • Kearny Ray 28, Superior 20
  • Kingman 42, Chino Valley 29
  • Lakeside Blue Ridge 49, Odyssey Institute 0
  • Laveen Chavez 34, Valley Vista 13
  • Mesa Dobson 33, Phoenix North Canyon 32
  • Mesa Mountain View 24, Mesa 14
  • Mesa Red Mountain 42, Mesa Westwood 7
  • Miami 46, Whiteriver Alchesay 44
  • Mohave Valley River Valley 61, Paradise Honors 0
  • Morenci 27, St. Johns 7
  • NFL YET College Prep Academy 28, Arete-Mesa Prep 23
  • Parker 40, Wellton Antelope 0
  • Payson 62, Chinle 0
  • Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 35, Sequoia Pathway 6
  • Phoenix Brophy 20, Scottsdale Notre Dame 7
  • Phoenix Central 30, Sierra Linda 16
  • Phoenix Christian 49, Fort Defiance Window Rock 8
  • Phoenix Greenway 32, Phoenix Moon Valley 22
  • Phoenix St. Mary's 14, Ben Franklin 10
  • Phoenix Washington 32, Glendale Independence 6
  • Pima 53, Scottsdale Christian 0
  • Poston Butte 41, Eastmark 14
  • Prescott 20, Lee Williams High School 19
  • Queen Creek 27, Perry 7
  • Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 45, Tuba City 16
  • Raymond S. Kellis 33, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 7
  • Salome 58, Desert Heights Prep 20
  • Scottsdale Chaparral 27, Scottsdale Saguaro 26
  • Scottsdale Desert Mountain 17, Peoria 7
  • Show Low 28, Winslow 13
  • Snowflake 26, Pusch Ridge Christian 21
  • Tempe McClintock 34, Tempe 14
  • Tolleson 43, Mesa Skyline 0
  • Verrado 50, Phoenix Browne 0
  • Williams Field 21, Campo Verde 0
  • Willow Canyon 89, Yuma Kofa 0
  • Yuma Catholic 42, Bullhead City Mohave 0
  • Yuma Cibola 38, Avondale Westview 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

  • El Mirage Dysart vs. Phoenix Cortez, ccd.
  • Many Farms vs. Red Mesa, ccd.
  • St John Paul II vs. Phoenix Valley Lutheran, ccd.
  • Tonopah Valley vs. Scottsdale Prep, ccd.
  • Winkelman Hayden vs. Tempe Prep, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by The Associated Press and Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

