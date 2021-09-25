FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Scoreboard (Sep. 24)

TUCSON (KVOA) -- It was Week 5 of the high school football season here in Arizona. Here are all your scores from games involving schools from across Southern Arizona:

Benson 42, Veritas Prep 7

Bisbee 55, Santa Rita 0

Canyon del Oro 21, Tucson Catalina Foothills 14

Desert View 28, Thatcher 6

Duncan 32, Baboquivari 28

Empire 38, Cholla 0

Gilbert 42, Nogales 0

Goodyear Millenium 23, Marana Mountain View 20

Granite Hills (CA) 41, Walden Grove 27

Glendale Prep 18, Santa Cruz Valley 14

Marana 56, Tucson Flowing Wells 7

Phoenix South Mountain 26, Tucson 20

Pueblo 51, Rio Rico 14

Sabino 41, Phoenix Bourgade 0

Salpointe 34, Ironwood Ridge 9

Safford 35, Sahuarita 10

St. David 70, Valley Union 12

Sunnyside 41, Buena 24

Tanque Verde 42, San Tan Charter 33

Tombstone 47, Tucson Catalina Magnet 0

Willcox 63, Glendale North Pointe 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Tucson Desert View vs. Tucson Sahuaro, ccd.

And here are the rest of the scores from across the state of Arizona:

Agua Fria 43, La Joya Community 0

American Leadership-Gilbert 42, Fountain Hills 6

American Leadership-Queen Creek 44, Northwest Christian 12

Arizona College Preparatory 56, Scottsdale Coronado 6

Bagdad 80, Phoenix School-Deaf 22

Boulder Creek 56, Higley 42

Bradshaw Mountain 34, Youngker High School 12

Buckeye 47, Phoenix Arcadia 18

Cactus 50, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 7

Camp Verde 60, Page 22

Casteel 35, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 6

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 48, Betty Fairfax High School 0

Chandler 41, Liberty 21

Chandler Hamilton 33, Peoria Centennial 15

Desert Edge 34, Canyon View 6

Eagar Round Valley 56, Kayenta Monument Valley 13

Flagstaff 42, Phoenix Thunderbird 11

Flagstaff Coconino 49, Tempe Marcos de Niza 21

Florence 24, San Tan Foothills 0

Ganado 38, Keams Canyon Hopi 6

Gilbert Christian 34, Chandler Prep 7

Gilbert Highland 40, Mesa Desert Ridge 14

Glendale 58, Lake Havasu 28

Glendale Apollo 24, Phoenix Sunnyslope 21

Glendale Ironwood 42, Paradise Valley 14

Glendale Copper Canyon 59, Phoenix Maryvale 0

Glendale Deer Valley 36, Phoenix Goldwater 28

Glendale Mountain Ridge 42, North 6

Highland Prep 25, Globe 7

Holbrook 48, Pinon 0

Imperial, Calif. 35, Gila Ridge 7

Kearny Ray 28, Superior 20

Kingman 42, Chino Valley 29

Lakeside Blue Ridge 49, Odyssey Institute 0

Laveen Chavez 34, Valley Vista 13

Mesa Dobson 33, Phoenix North Canyon 32

Mesa Mountain View 24, Mesa 14

Mesa Red Mountain 42, Mesa Westwood 7

Miami 46, Whiteriver Alchesay 44

Mohave Valley River Valley 61, Paradise Honors 0

Morenci 27, St. Johns 7

NFL YET College Prep Academy 28, Arete-Mesa Prep 23

Parker 40, Wellton Antelope 0

Payson 62, Chinle 0

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 35, Sequoia Pathway 6

Phoenix Brophy 20, Scottsdale Notre Dame 7

Phoenix Central 30, Sierra Linda 16

Phoenix Christian 49, Fort Defiance Window Rock 8

Phoenix Greenway 32, Phoenix Moon Valley 22

Phoenix St. Mary's 14, Ben Franklin 10

Phoenix Washington 32, Glendale Independence 6

Pima 53, Scottsdale Christian 0

Poston Butte 41, Eastmark 14

Prescott 20, Lee Williams High School 19

Queen Creek 27, Perry 7

Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 45, Tuba City 16

Raymond S. Kellis 33, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 7

Salome 58, Desert Heights Prep 20

Scottsdale Chaparral 27, Scottsdale Saguaro 26

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 17, Peoria 7

Show Low 28, Winslow 13

Snowflake 26, Pusch Ridge Christian 21

Tempe McClintock 34, Tempe 14

Tolleson 43, Mesa Skyline 0

Verrado 50, Phoenix Browne 0

Williams Field 21, Campo Verde 0

Willow Canyon 89, Yuma Kofa 0

Yuma Catholic 42, Bullhead City Mohave 0

Yuma Cibola 38, Avondale Westview 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

El Mirage Dysart vs. Phoenix Cortez, ccd.

Many Farms vs. Red Mesa, ccd.

St John Paul II vs. Phoenix Valley Lutheran, ccd.

Tonopah Valley vs. Scottsdale Prep, ccd.

Winkelman Hayden vs. Tempe Prep, ccd.

