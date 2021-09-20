FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Thunderbird gets six takeaways; hands Amphi 1st loss

FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Thunderbird gets six takeaways; hands Amphi 1st lossNew
TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Amphitheater Panthers turned the ball over six times Monday night and suffered their first loss of the season, a 24-7 set back to Phoenix Thunderbird at Friedli Field.
The game, initially to be played this past Friday night, was pushed back three days after online threats toward the Panthers surfaced at the school.
Amphi (2-1) jumped out to an early 7-0 lead on a 32-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Carlos Ybarra to fullback Nate Carrissimi.
But then the miscues started happening and the Titans (2-1) took full advantage. Quarterback Carter Squires threw a pair of touchdown passes to Derek Carter.
The Panthers have a bye in Week 6 of the high school football season. They will host Tempe Marcos de Niza on Friday, October 1.
