Skip to Content

FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Thunderbird gets six takeaways; hands Amphi 1st loss

New
11:35 pm Friday Football FeverFriday Football Fever ScoresLocal NewsSports

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Amphitheater Panthers turned the ball over six times Monday night and suffered their first loss of the season, a 24-7 set back to Phoenix Thunderbird at Friedli Field.

HIGHLIGHTS: Thunderbird 27, Amphitheater 7

The game, initially to be played this past Friday night, was pushed back three days after online threats toward the Panthers surfaced at the school.

Amphi (2-1) jumped out to an early 7-0 lead on a 32-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Carlos Ybarra to fullback Nate Carrissimi.

But then the miscues started happening and the Titans (2-1) took full advantage. Quarterback Carter Squires threw a pair of touchdown passes to Derek Carter.

The Panthers have a bye in Week 6 of the high school football season. They will host Tempe Marcos de Niza on Friday, October 1.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

Author Profile Photo

David Kelly

David Kelly is the weekend sports anchor at KVOA in Tucson. He is a 28-year veteran of the sports broadcast business.

More Stories

Skip to content