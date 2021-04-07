SOFTBALL: Lancers stay undefeated; beat CDO 8-2

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Gianna Mares’ bases-loaded two-run double in a five-run third inning powered Salpointe Catholic to an 8-2 win over Canyon del Oro in a battle of unbeaten Southern Arizona softball teams.

Mares finished the game with three RBI. Alyssa Aguilar struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings for the Lancers.

Salpointe Catholic (8-0) had 15 hits in the game. Jordan Johnson went 3-for-3 with two RBI. Kimmy McDaniels also drove in a pair of runs.

Salpointe Catholic softball players watch from the dugout during an 8-2 win over rival Canyon del Oro

Kinyon Holt took the loss for the Dorados (7-1), allowing six runs in two innings. Alina Felix had two of CDO’s four hits on the night.

Salpointe Catholic and Canyon del Oro figure to be two of the top teams in Conference 4A when the first rankings are released by AZPreps365 on April 8.

The Lancers are the two-time reigning conference champions (2018 and 2019).

The Dorados won the 4A title in 2017 and the two schools have combined to win 13 state championships between them.

The 4A Kino Region rivals will meet again on April 22 at CDO.

Canyon del Oro centerfielder Megan Clark looks on during the Dorados loss at Salpointe Catholic

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Canyon Del Oro: 9 (2017, 2012, 2011, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2005, 2001, 1992)

Salpointe Catholic: 4 (2019, 2018, 1996, 1993)

VIDEO: Alyssa Aguilar talks with All Sports Tucson about the 2021 Lancers

