Friday Football Fever: Pusch Ridge Christian rolls in state playoff opener

ORO VALLEY (KVOA) - You never know what you’re going to get with Pusch Ridge Christian Academy.

The Lions went back to their vaunted running game Friday night, powered by senior Evan Lovett who scored four touchdowns in a 49-7 victory over Gilbert Christian in a Conference 3-A Play-In game.

PRCA (7-1) advanced into the state quarterfinals next Friday night in a game they will likely host.

The Conference 3A tournament will be re-seeded prior to next week’s quarterfinal matchups. The Lions will likely remain the No 3 seed behind No. 1 Yuma Catholic and 2nd ranked Snowflake.

Yuma Catholic handed Pusch Ridge Christian their only loss this season, 14-7 back on October 9.

Lovett had touchdown runs of 29, 65, 38 and 80 yards. He finished with more than 200 yards rushing, his third such game this season and all have come in the last five weeks.

He surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark early in the first quarter, marking the second time in his prep career he has run for over 1,000 yards in a season.

The son of UA Wildcat alum and longtime Pusch Ridge assistant Lamar Lovett has 15 touchdowns on the season.

The Lions have showed an ability in 2020 to win both running and throwing the football.

Pusch Ridge Christian will host a Conference 3A quarterfinal game on November 28

Here are the rest of the scores from the Conference 3A Play-In round:

American Leadership-Gilbert 35, Safford 8

Eagar Round Valley 21, Chandler Valley Christian 20

Phoenix Christian 56, Mohave Valley River Valley 27

Snowflake 63, El Mirage Dysart 21

Thatcher 27, Arizona College Preparatory 22

Wickenburg 12, Lakeside Blue Ridge 7

Yuma Catholic 49, Phoenix Bourgade 0

