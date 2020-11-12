Sunnyside’s Murrieta is a play-maker in all three of football’s phases

TUCSON (KVOA) - The second Friday Football Fever Player of the Week award for 2020 goes to Sunnyside wide receiver/safety Dominic Murrieta.

The three-way player made big plays on both sides of the ball for the Blue Devils in a 49-17 season-opening win over Flowing Wells.

Murrieta caught six passes for 99 yards and three touchdowns on offense.

He intercepted two passes from his safety position on defense.

Sunnyside safety Dominic Murrieta picked off two passes in the Blue Devils 49-17 season-opening win over Flowing Wells.

The senior is also the Blue Devils primary returner on both kickoffs and punts and he has the speed to make an impact on special teams as well.

Murrieta, who began his prep career at Tucson High before transferring to Sunnyside, is fully healthy this season after a hamstring injury limited him to just five games in 2019.

He and the Blue Devils travel to rival Desert View this Friday night. Sunnyside leads the all-time series 14-4 but the Jaguars have won three of the last four meetings.

