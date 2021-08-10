Prep football braces for a full season

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The high school football season will look a little more like normal in 2021.

Games will start for most in early September which is about a week later than normal although the lower divisions begin play the weekend of August 19.

El Capitan will christen the 2021 season next Thursday when they host Beaver Dam.

Beaver Dam is a high school located in Litchfield, Arizona but that competes under the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association.

Week 1 will consist of just teams in Conference 1A. St. David will host Cibecue in one of 11 games on Friday, August 20.

Conference 1A teams will open the 2021 high school football season next weekend (August 18-19) (Photo courtesy: Pixabay)

27 teams from Conference 2A will begin play in Week 2 (August 26-28).

Defending state champion Santa Cruz Valley will open the head coach James Fitzgerald Era on the road at San Tan Charter on Friday, August 27.

State finalist Benson will host Pusch Ridge Christian Academy while Catalina travels to Bisbee.

Week 3 will welcome the rest of the divisions in Arizona.

This year’s Coaches for Charity Kickoff Classic is on Thursday night, September 2 and will feature a doubleheader between rivals Flowing Wells and Amphitheater and Pueblo at Sahuaro.

News 4 Tucson's 1st Friday Football Fever show of the season will be on Friday night September 3.

