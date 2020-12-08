Friday Football Fever: Benson and Santa Cruz Valley set to battle in 2A Final

TUCSON (KVOA) – Top seed Benson and No. 3 seed Santa Cruz Valley will vie for the Conference 2A state football championship on Saturday at Coronado High School in Scottsdale.

The Bobcats (9-0) are in the state championship game for a fourth time in program history and first time since their loss to Joy Christian in 2015.

Benson has never won a state title (1978, 1994, 2015).

18th-year head coach Chris Determan will attempt to do so with his son Brok leading the way as the Bobcats junior quarterback.

Both of these teams have run their way to the final.

Santa Cruz Valley is looking for title No. 8 while Benson is hoping to win their first

Benson averages 271 yards rushing a game while the Dust Devils come in at a whopping 386 yards per contest on the ground.

Devin Bowling is the Bobcats’ top rusher with 876 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season.

Santa Cruz Valley (8-1) has the best runner in terms of yards in Arizona.

Senior Hunter Ogle is set to pass the 2,000-yard mark in the state championship game. He is currently sitting at 1,852 yards and has scored 22 rushing touchdowns.

The Dust Devils are appearing in the Final for a 10th time (7-2) and looking for their 8th gold football (1965, 1966, 1669, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1990).

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

Copyright 2020 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.