Friday Football Fever: Marana leaves winning chances on the field

MARANA (KVOA) - The Marana Tigers opened their 2020 high school football season with an 18-6 home loss to Maricopa.

The Tigers (0-1) could not take advantage of a pair of red zone opportunities in the third quarter that would have allowed them to take control of the game.

Marana has lost 11 of their last 12 contests dating back to the 2018 season.

It was the second win of the season for Maricopa (2-4), who took the challenge to come down the I-10 after the Tigers originally scheduled "Battle of the Boot" game with rival Mountain View had to be postponed due to COVID-19.

The Tigers will visit Walden Grove to play their second scheduled game on November 13.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL NOTES

UA starting offensive tackle Jordan Morgan was on the sideline Friday night supporting his alma mater the Marana Tigers. He should have been in Salt Lake City, Utah but the Wildcats game against the Utes was canceled due to COVID-19.

A number of games were canceled as a result of the Coronavirus including Buena's tilt with Ironwood Ridge. The Colts had traveled all the way to the north side of Tucson when they found out a student at the Sierra Vista school had tested positive. The school's principal followed a recommendation by the Cochise County Health Department that the team not play.

Amphi's game at Douglas and the matchup between Palo Verde and Pueblo were also scrubbed.

The Jay Dobyns era at Tanque Verde is off to a flying start. The 3A Hawks blew out 6A Rincon-University 49-10 to snap a 15-game losing streak.

Salpointe Catholic quarterback Treyson Bourguet and wide receiver Elijah Barclay connected on four touchdown passes in the Lancers 38-21 victory over Glendale Mountain Ridge.

