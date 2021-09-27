VOLLEYBALL: Cats extend magic at McKale

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Home is where the heat. At least that has been the case this season for Arizona Volleyball.

The Wildcats remained unbeaten (7-0) at McKale Center on Sunday with a three-set sweep (25-22, 25-19, 25-20) of the last place Oregon State Beavers.

UA has not lost a set this season on their home floor (21-for-21) with sweeps of Marist, New Mexico State, UC San Diego, UC Riverside, San Diego State, Texas Southern and Oregon State.

The Wildcats (10-3, 2-0) are one of four unbeaten teams in the Pac-12 (Oregon, UCLA and Washington State) after the opening weekend of conference play.

The Wildcats have won all 21 of their home sets this season (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics/Mike Mattina)

Arizona was led in Sunday's victory by Jaelyn Hodge with 13 kills and Sofia Maldonado Diaz with 11 kills. Zyonna Fellows led the Cats' defense with three blocks, helping keep the Beavers to a .083 hitting percentage.

Setter Emery Herman finished the match with 32 assists while libero Kamaile Hiapo had 15 digs.

The Wildcats will make their first Pac-12 road trip to the Bay Area to take on California on Friday, October 1 at 7 p.m. MST and Stanford on Sunday, October 3 at 1 p.m. MST.

