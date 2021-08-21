Arizona Volleyball looks to build on solid spring

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Fans were back in McKale Center Saturday for Arizona Volleyball's annual Red-Blue game.

The match ended in a draw as Team Red and Team Blue split the four sets played.

Jaelyn Hodge led the day with 21 kills. Kamaile Hiapo had 30 digs and Nicole Briggs six blocks.

The Wildcats enter the Fall 2021 season off a 10-11 Pac-12 record in the Pandemic Spring campaign. It was a tremendous showing considering UA lost their first four matches, the initial three in which they did not win a set.

Arizona Volleyball is entering a 30th season under the leadership of Dave Rubio (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics/Simon Asher)

Head coach Dave Rubio is entering his 30th season making him the longest tenured head coach at UA.

He returns 11-of-12 players who saw action in the spring including Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Sofia Maldonado Diaz. She led all conference freshman in kills (271) during the spring season.

UA opens the regular season next weekend, Aug. 27-28 hosting the Cactus Classic.

