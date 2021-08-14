Aari McDonald is living the dream

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Aari McDonald is back home in Arizona.

The young lady who helped turn the Arizona Women's Basketball program around makes her return to the desert on Sunday when the Atlanta Dream take on the Phoenix Mercury in a WNBA game at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.

McDonald is playing a reserve role for the Dream in her rookie season. She averaging six points in two assists in just under 14 minutes of action per game.

The 22-year old was the club's 1st round pick and third overall this spring after her All-American career for the Wildcats.

Atlanta (6-13) has the second worst record in the WNBA and the Dream are on their third coach this season.

Aari McDonald is coming off the bench in her first WNBA season (Photo courtesy: Atlanta Dream)

Nicki Collen was the head coach when the Dream drafted McDonald but she left shortly thereafter to take the head coaching position at Baylor.

Club President and GM Chris Sienko was fired right after the draft.

At the conclusion of the WNBA season, McDonald will head to Hungary to further her professional basketball career with Uni Gyor MELY-UT which competes in the country's A Division.

Tipoff on Sunday is 3 p.m. The game will air on the CBS Sports Network.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.