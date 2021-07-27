Skip to Content

UArizona football responds to pre-season picks of “last place” at Pac-12 Media Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KVOA) - The University of Arizona football team was predicted to finish in dead last place in the Pac-12.

However, that didn't stop new UArizona head football Coach Jed Fisch from bringing big smiles and loads of optimism to the annual gathering of the press.

Here's how the voting by Pac-12 members of the media broke things down:

PAC-12 PREDICTIONS (2021 FOOTBALL SEASON)

North

1. Oregon

2. Washington

3. California

4. Stanford

5. Oregon State

6. Washington State

South

1. USC

2. Utah

3. Arizona State

4. UCLA

5. Colorado

6. Arizona

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last five years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

