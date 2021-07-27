UArizona football responds to pre-season picks of “last place” at Pac-12 Media Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KVOA) - The University of Arizona football team was predicted to finish in dead last place in the Pac-12.

However, that didn't stop new UArizona head football Coach Jed Fisch from bringing big smiles and loads of optimism to the annual gathering of the press.

Here's how the voting by Pac-12 members of the media broke things down:

PAC-12 PREDICTIONS (2021 FOOTBALL SEASON)

North

1. Oregon

2. Washington

3. California

4. Stanford

5. Oregon State

6. Washington State

South

1. USC

2. Utah

3. Arizona State

4. UCLA

5. Colorado

6. Arizona