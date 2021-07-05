Arizona hires ex-Wildcats star Chip Hale as baseball coach

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Chip Hale, a star infielder at Arizona from 1984-87 before playing, coaching and managing in the major leagues, has been hired as the Wildcats’ new baseball coach.

Arizona Director of Athletics Dave Heeke announced the hiring Monday. Hale, 56, will receive a five-year contract pending approval from the state Board of Regents approval.

He will be officially introduced as the 17th head coach in Arizona’s baseball history at a news conference Wednesday.

Hale succeeds Jay Johnson who was named LSU’s new coach last month after six seasons with Arizona and two trips to the College World Series. Hale was a member of the Wildcats’ 1986 national championship team and still holds school records for games played, hits, walks, at-bats and total bases.