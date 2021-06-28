2 Cats make big league debuts

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Konner Wade could have walked away from baseball when he was released by the Baltimore Orioles at the end of spring training in 2018.

He didn't however and Saturday he found himself wearing that same Orioles jersey and taking the mound to make his Major League debut.

Wade pitched an inning and a third in a 12-4 Baltimore loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. The 2013 UA product allowed six runs on seven hits. He was promptly sent back to Triple-A after the outing.

The irony in the matter is Wade's first big league appearance actually took place in a minor league stadium in Buffalo, New York, the temporary home of the displaced Blue Jays.

It won't matter that the stadium wasn't a three-deck affair when he tells the story to his baby daughter in a few years. Wade had shown the perserverance it takes to be a major leaguer.

The Scottsdale Chaparral graduate went 19-9 in three seasons (2011-23) at Arizona. 11 of his 19 victories came in 2012 when he helped pitched the Wildcats to the national championship.

Wade tossed a winning complete game in the CWS Finals opener, a 5-1 victory over South Carolina.

The Rockies made him a seventh round pick in 2013. His ascent through their system stalled after two seasons at Double-A.

The Orioles had just received the right-handed pitcher in a 2018 winter trade from Colorado, when unimpressed by his spring training performance they let him go.

Wade spent over a season and a half in the independent Atlantic League before the Boston Red Sox gave him another shot at affiliated ball in 2019.

He produced a 2.69 ERA in 14 starts between Double-A and Triple-A for Boston and welcomed an opportunity to rejoin the Orioles organization with the return of minor league baseball this season.

Wade is the seventh player and first pitcher from UA's 4th national championship team to reach the major leagues. He joins Alex Mejia, Seth Mejias-Brean, Robert Refsnyder, Joey Rickard, Johnny Field and Brandon Dixon.

Refsnyder is the only other 2012 Wildcat to play in the big leagues this season. He was off to a stellar start with the Minnesota Twins (.321 batting average) after being called up in mid-May but he's been slowed with a hamstring injury and has played just two games in the month of June.

Tylor Megill pitched for the Arizona Wildcats during the 2017 and 2018 seasons (Photo courtesy: MLB Jersey Numbers)

Wade was the second UA pitcher to make his major league debut last week. Tylor Megill started on June 23 for the New York Mets.

Megill transferred to UA as a junior in Jay Johnson's second season (2017) as head coach. He pitched primarily as a reliever for the Wildcats accumulating nine saves in his two seasons.

The Mets drafted him in the 8th round in 2018. He had made eight starts this season between Double-A and Triple-A showing an increased ability to strikeout hitters (13 per 9 IP).

Megill got a no-decision in a 7-3 New York win over Atlanta, allowing two runs on three hits in four and a third innings with four strikeouts.

He is expected to start again on Tuesday against the Braves in Atlanta.

