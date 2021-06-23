Decision day looms for Arizona’s baseball stars

TUCSON (KVOA) -- It's decision time for many players on the UA Baseball team.

Time decide whether college is the place to remain or if they are ready to take a shot at a life in professional baseball.

Several key seniors like Vince Vanelle and Preston Price took advantage of the Super Senior COVID-19 opportunity to come back in 2021 and help lead the Wildcats to the College World Series.

Their decision is easy.

That is not the case for UA's fifth-year, fourth-year and third-year players with remaining eligibility.

Jay Johnson has five fourth-year and two fifth-year juniors who could choose to return for another season.

Centerfielder Donta Williams and pitcher Garrett Irvin lead that brigade. Williams was listed on D1 Baseball's Top 150 Prospect list in 2020 but he was not on MLB.com's Top 250 for this season.

Williams finished the season being selected as 1st team All-American and was largely regarded as the best centerfielder in college baseball.

The Wildcats top draft prospects are in the group of 12 fourth-year and third-year sophomores.

Ryan Holgate (#101), Chase Silseth (#154) and Branden Boissiere (#157) all made MLB.com's Top 250. One-time UA infielder Dayton Dooney (#224) was also on the list.

Ryan Holgate is considered the Wildcats top draft prospect in the 2021 Class (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics (Simon Asher)

Dooney hit .323 as a freshman for the Wildcats in 2019, but fizzled offensively in the shortened 2020 COVID-19 season and ended up transferring to Central Arizona where he hit .376 this season helped lead the Vaqueros to the NJCAA Division I championship game.

The good thing about baseball is all of these players can take a wait and see approach. Wait and see if and where they are selected in the draft before making a decision on whether or not to remain at UA.

Two players whose futures are uncertain outside of the draft are pitchers Gil Luna and Randy Abshier. The two were suspended prior to the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament for violation of the student code of conduct.

Luna is a junior while Abshier is a sophomore.

Jay Johnson believes that Donta Williams is a Major League hitter (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics/Mike Mattina)

ARIZONA'S DRAFT ELIGIBLE PLAYERS

THIRD-YEAR SOPHOMORES

Infielder Kobe Kato

Infielder Tony Bullard

Infielder Branden Boissiere

Outfielder Tyler Casagrande

Outfielder Ryan Holgate

Outfielder Tanner O'Tremba

Pitcher Chase Silseth

Pitcher Quinn Flanagan

Pitcher Mason Millett

Pitcher Randy Abshier

FOURTH-YEAR SOPHOMORES

Infielder Jacob Blas

Infielder Nik McClaughry

FOURTH-YEAR JUNIORS

Pitcher Gil Luna

Pitcher Garrett Irvin

Pitcher Jonathan Guardado

Outfielder Donta Williams

Outfielder Blake Paugh

FIFTH-YEAR JUNIOR

Pitcher Austin Smith

Pitcher Ian Churchill

